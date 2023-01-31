Read full article on original website
Aubrey Edwards Talks About Overseeing Development On AEW Elite General Manager Mobile Game
Aubrey Edwards recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, the female AEW referee and co-host of the AEW Unrestricted podcast spoke about overseeing development on the AEW Elite General Manager mobile game. Featured below are...
Bianca Belair Talks Raw Women's Championship Reign, Upcoming Hulu Show With Montez Ford
A new reality series is coming to Hulu, and a WWE couple will be in the spotlight. Ahead of the shows release, WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Bianca Belair shared a preview of the new show, which also features her husband and Street Profits member Montez Ford. Belair also discussed...
Next Hey! (EW) Guest Revealed (Video)
The next Hey (EW) guest has been revealed. On Sunday morning, All Elite Wrestling talent, Blackpool Combat Club member, and reigning ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta will join Hey (EW) host RJ City:. Wheeler defeated JT Dunn on Friday night, at Wrestling REVOLVER's Night At The MOXbury event inside the...
Matt Hardy Promises "Broken" Character Will Be More Reality-Based If He Brings It Back
Matt Hardy is out to make sure his "Broken" brand stays strong if he decides to pull it out of the gimmick closet. The All Elite Wrestling star spoke about how he would want to keep the "Broken" character more reality-based if he were to bring it back during his run with the promotion.
WWE Releases Special Hour-Long Look At History Of Sami Zayn & The Bloodline (Video)
WWE follows up the epic conclusion to their Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view from this past weekend with tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX program, the company has released a special hour-long look at the history of The Bloodline and "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn.
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with WWE's Friday Night SmackDown topping the attendance list at 6,849 tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 6,828 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 4,736 tickets. You can...
Sami Callihan Says Fans Are All In For A Crazy Ride With Current IMPACT Storyline
Top IMPACT Wrestling Star Sami Callihan recently spoke with WrestleZone on a number of topics such as how he has done pretty much everything there is to do in IMPACT Wrestling, but they have just touched the surface of his current storyline with The Design and fans need to stay tuned because they are all in for a crazy ride.
Tony Khan Talks About Recent AEW TV Show Quality, Hypes Big Stars On Tonight's Rampage
Tony Khan is proud of the recent string of AEW television. The AEW and ROH President surfaced on social media on Friday to promote this evening's episode of AEW Rampage, which premieres on TNT starting at 10/9c. "Thank you all who watch AEW on TV," Khan wrote via his official...
Jon Moxley Talks About Not Taking Time Off From AEW, How Pro Wrestling Still "Feeds His Soul"
Jon Moxley recently appeared as a guest on the Justin Kinner Show for an in-depth interview promoting all things AEW. During the discussion, the longtime All Elite Wrestling star spoke about not taking time off from the promotion, as well as how pro wrestling still feeds his soul. Featured below...
WWE Releases Candid Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Royal Rumble 2023 (Video)
The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event is in the books. But before we move on to the road to WrestleMania 39 in April, the company has released a nice epilogue in the form of a candid behind-the-scenes documentary-style video looking back at the first WWE pay-per-view of the New Year.
Summer Rae Talks About WWE Superstars Expecting Her To Be In Women's Royal Rumble Match
Summer Rae recently took part in a signing for Golden Ring Collectibles where she spoke about a number of pro wrestling-related topics. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about other WWE Superstars expecting her to be in the Women's Royal Rumble match during the pay-per-view that took place last month.
Grayson Waller Talks About Tonight's NXT Vengeance Day Main Event Against Bron Breakker
Grayson Waller continues to make the media rounds ahead of tonight's NXT Vengeance Day 2023 premium live event. Ahead of tonight's show, Waller spoke with WrestlingNews.co for an interview to promote the show. During the discussion, he shared his thoughts on Bron Breakker and challenging for the NXT Championship in the main event.
Hornswoggle Talks About Being Excluded From D-Generation's WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Hornswoggle recently appeared as a guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar spoke about not being included in the WWE Hall of Fame induction of D-Generation X. Featured below are some of...
Arn Anderson Talks His Glock Promo In All Elite Wrestling
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson appeared on AEW's Unrestricted podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as his glock promo in All Elite Wrestling back in 2021 as well as how he was concerned with the words used during the promo, but it turns out one of the TNT executives is a huge fan of his and he loved Arn's promo so much that they even called it vintage Arn Anderson.
Piper Niven Names Dream WrestleMania Opponent, Talks Interest In NXT Europe
Following her recent return to WWE at the company's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Monday Night Raw Superstar Piper Niven revealed her dream WrestelMania match. During her interview with WrestlingInc.Com, Piper told the site: My all time dream match for WrestleMania is me and Alba Fyre, because we have kicked it together all over the world and I feel it would be absolutely remiss if we didn’t get a shot at it on WrestleMania.”
Pat McAfee Talks His Relationship With WWE’s Nick Khan
Former WWE SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee took to his "The Pat McAfee Show" podcast and spoke about a variety of topics such as his relationship with WWE CEO Nick Khan and how he got to know Nick Khan at the end of Nick's run with the CAA. Pat McAfee said:
Bray Wyatt Shows Off Injury (Photo)
Dijak isn't the only one that is dealing with a hand injury these days. As noted, the NXT Superstar surfaced on social media following Saturday's NXT special event at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Dijak broke his finger during his bout with Wes Lee and posted a photo after...
NJPW Announces Update On Their STRONG Programming For 2023
NJPW recently announced, via a press release, an update on their STRONG programming for 2023. You can check out the full press release below:. “Since its inception during the COVID pandemic in 2020, NJPW STRONG has seen the best rising stars in the US compete with familiar names from the Japanese stage and beyond. Monthly tapings have seen passionate fans witness great action live, with matches from those tapings being distributed every week on NJPW World and FITE.”
Updated Ticket Sales For Future WWE Events
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Saturdays NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte North Carolina has dished out 5,170 tickets, while Saturday Nights Main Event in Columbus, Georgia checks in at 3,592 tickets sold. The Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida...
Jon Moxley Talks About Risk He Took Jumping From WWE To AEW When He Did
Jon Moxley recently appeared as a guest on the Justin Kinner Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the leader of the paradigm shift in pro wrestling spoke about jumping ship from WWE to AEW when he did, as well as how that was a risky move at the time he made it.
