bransontrilakesnews.com
Best officially begins mayoral campaign
Former Branson Mayor Karen Best formally announced her campaign to retake the mayor’s office. Best released a press statement on Monday stating she was running because she was approached by business leaders, citizens and city staff to “bring back stability” to the city government. “The ‘Welcome to...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Getting Floor’d hosts grand opening, ribbon cutting
The Branson and the Hollister Chambers of Commerce hosted a special ribbon-cutting event at Branson Meadows for a flooring store opening their storefront to the public. The ceremony for Getting Floor’d took place on Friday, Jan. 20. “We’ve been in the community since March of 2021,” Co-Owner Alex Williams...
bransontrilakesnews.com
2023 Branson Wedding Expo
The Branson Wedding Expo took place on Sunday, Jan. 289 at the Branson at the Branson Event Center. The Expo, which was free to the public, hosted area wedding service businesses for brides and groom to see what the area professionals had to offer. From wedding cakes, DJ’s, photographers, attire, decor, child care services and venues, the expo showcased them all. There was even a bridal fashion show at noon.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth’s community alert system in full swing
Forsyth Fire Chief and Emergency Manager Nathan Bower encourages more residents to sign up for the city’s community alert messaging system. The city of Forsyth began using Nixle Engage for its residents back on Sept. 1, 2021. After a year and a half of using the system, over 300 residents have signed up for it.
bransontrilakesnews.com
New hearing equipment helps Crane student testing
A Crane School nurse is making a difference thanks to a grant from the Skaggs Foundation. Sydney Coleman, the school nurse for Crane School District, purchased a Maico Pilot hearing tester with funds received from a Skaggs Legacy Endowment grant. The machine is designed for children as young as 2 years old. Coleman is turning a once intimidating test for young students into a fun, interactive game with the machine.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Hope for a Village to hold benefit luncheon in Hollister
A charitable organization is once again organizing a benefit luncheon in Hollister to help with its vision to positively impact the people of Haiti. Hope for a Village is holding its 12th Annual “A Taste of Haiti” benefit luncheon on Sunday, Feb. 19, at New Beginnings Fellowship in Hollister. The luncheon will begin at 1 p.m. and will offer authentic Haitian cuisine. There is no charge to attend the event, but donations are accepted. While enjoying the lunch, attendees will hear about the organization and its vision. Those interested in attending are encouraged to invite friends and family to the benefit luncheon and everyone is welcome. RSVP is requested by Feb. 13, so organizers know how much food to prepare.
