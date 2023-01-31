ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Revelers enjoy good times as parade takes to the streets of Elberta

ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA) - The good times were also rolling in Baldwin County Saturday as people in Elberta lined the streets for the city’s Mardi Gras parade. One paradegoer told FOX10 News about what the parade means to the residents of Elberta. “It’s good vibes. Happiness. Come seeing everybody...
ELBERTA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Multiple parades set to roll Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The party continues Saturday as more Mardi Gras parades roll through downtown Mobile. The Bayport Parading Society starts 2 p.m., followed by the Mystic D.J Riders. The the Pharoahs roll at 6:30 p.m, followed by Conde Explorers. Be on the lookout for the FOX10 float during...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Thousands come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Friday night was the first big event in downtown Mobile since the New Year’s Eve mass shooting. Thousands of people also packed the streets for the city’s first Mardi Gras parade of the season. There was a huge show of force Friday from Mobile Police.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

The story behind the 2023 MAMGA Queen’s royal attire

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - 2023 MAMGA Queen Richlyn Pugh’s royal attire pays homage to MAMGA’s rich 85-year history. It chronicles the Kings and Queens from 1940-2023. The Queen’s Aunt and local couturier, Rasa Lee Douglas, was entrusted with the task of bringing the Queen’s vision to life.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Aqualyn Kennedy discusses the Women of Impact Campaign

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Aqualyn Kennedy visited the FOX10 News Studios. She sat down with Lenise Ligon to talk about the Women of Impact Campaign and share her personal survivor story and advocacy. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

City gives walking tour to highlight Brookley by the Bay plans

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Earlier this week we saw the future plans for Brookley by the Bay and on Saturday the public got a walking tour of the site. It comes after months to create a master plan for the 98-acre park just beyond Brookley Aeroplex. It’s all designed to...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Conde Cavaliers to kick off Mardi Gras in Mobile Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In a less than 24 hours, the streets of downtown Mobile will be filled with revelers and floats as the Conde Cavaliers kick off the Mardi Gras season in the Port City. There will be plenty of floats, throws, and great food for you to enjoy.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

New hot bar at Bar-B-Quing With My Honey

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chelsey stopped by Bar-B-Quing With My Honey in Mobile for lunch. You can check out their new hot bar (on select days) as well as their bar and outdoor patio. Visit their website or Facebook page for more information. Bar-B-Quing With My Honey. Cuisines. BBQ American...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

FOX10 goes red for National Wear Red Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The nation is going red and so is the FOX10 News family. Today is National Wear Red Day. The American Heart Association says cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women. The national campaign hopes to bring attention to cardiovascular disease and to help save lives.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Postal Petal Flower Arranging

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jennifer and Chelsey try out the Postal Petals flower arranging kit. For more information about Postal Petals head to https://www.postalpetals.com/. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police add extra lighting to parade routes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras in the Port City officially kicks off tomorrow night. Even after the New Year’s Eve shooting, parade goers are still looking forward to the party. “You’re always going to have safety concerns,” said Lismer Williams Jr. “You’ve always got to worry about it...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

UMS-Wright student wins 96th annual Mobile County Spelling Bee

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Elizabeth Finney from UMS-Wright Preparatory School spelled “Pharaoh” to claim the title of this year’s Mobile County Spelling Bee. The 96th Annual Mobile County Spelling Bee presented by the LendingTree Bowl and the Mobile County Public School System was held today at the Baker High School Auditorium. Fifty-one elementary and middle school students from public, private and parochial schools competed in the contest.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Tyree Nichols and police reform

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this week’s Perspectives With Eric Reynolds, a conversation about the death of Tyree Nichols and police reform. Eric speaks with Robert Clopton from the Mobile NAACP, former Mobile City Council President Rev. Clinton Johnson, and Rev. David Edwards, the President of People United to Advance the Dream.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Beautiful Sunday weather!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pretty much perfect weather once again! After a cool, crisp start we will warm up rapidly and highs will hit the mid to upper 60s across the area. Skies will be mostly sunny and there’s no chance of rain. The Massacre Island Secret Society rolls...
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Special Gifts for Valentine’s Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Each Valentine’s Day, people give their significant other special gifts to show love. Most ‘lovers’ have great intentions to find the perfect Valentine’s Day gifts, but often wait too long and wind up getting gifts that fail to express true feelings. Claudia Lombana shared some unique and special gift suggestions for lovers and even for pets that are also a special part of the family.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeart Media is giving us a rundown of this weekend’s events. A Stage Divided: A Night with Tide and Tiger Legends. The annual Senior Bowl Summit brings together Alabama and Auburn greats, including Shaun Alexander, Ozzie Newsome, Cornelius Bennett, Ronnie Brown, and Jason Campbell on stage for a memorable night as we listen to the best stories about their greatest moments as members of the Tide and Tigers.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

February events with Mobile Parks and Recreation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Parks and Recreation has a big February lined up. See below for a look at some of the events!. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Seminar. This event will be held at Sullivan Community Center from 6-9PM. This informative seminar is a great training/session for anyone who is looking to take a deeper dive into DEI. This training is free to attend, no registration is required. It is great for friends, families, team building, school clubs/organizations, and even staff for small businesses!
MOBILE, AL

