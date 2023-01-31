Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
Make money offline in USA for high lifestyleBhawna AroraMobile, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
New FOX 10 News Mardi Gras float celebrates WALA 70 years of broadcasting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re lucky -- part of the fun during carnival season -- is riding on a float. FOX 10 has had a float for years -- that just underwent a major overhaul. Our Lee Peck has been following the progress the last couple of months and has the big reveal!
WALA-TV FOX10
Revelers enjoy good times as parade takes to the streets of Elberta
ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA) - The good times were also rolling in Baldwin County Saturday as people in Elberta lined the streets for the city’s Mardi Gras parade. One paradegoer told FOX10 News about what the parade means to the residents of Elberta. “It’s good vibes. Happiness. Come seeing everybody...
WALA-TV FOX10
Several parades in Downtown Mobile this weekend mean Mardi Gras is in full swing
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a lively day in the Port City as two parades made their way down the streets of Downtown Mobile. Several folks said the mild weather made today’s parades the best place to be. The first parade, Bayport Parading Society and Mystic DJ Drivers,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Multiple parades set to roll Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The party continues Saturday as more Mardi Gras parades roll through downtown Mobile. The Bayport Parading Society starts 2 p.m., followed by the Mystic D.J Riders. The the Pharoahs roll at 6:30 p.m, followed by Conde Explorers. Be on the lookout for the FOX10 float during...
WALA-TV FOX10
Thousands come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Friday night was the first big event in downtown Mobile since the New Year’s Eve mass shooting. Thousands of people also packed the streets for the city’s first Mardi Gras parade of the season. There was a huge show of force Friday from Mobile Police.
WALA-TV FOX10
The story behind the 2023 MAMGA Queen’s royal attire
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - 2023 MAMGA Queen Richlyn Pugh’s royal attire pays homage to MAMGA’s rich 85-year history. It chronicles the Kings and Queens from 1940-2023. The Queen’s Aunt and local couturier, Rasa Lee Douglas, was entrusted with the task of bringing the Queen’s vision to life.
WALA-TV FOX10
Aqualyn Kennedy discusses the Women of Impact Campaign
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Aqualyn Kennedy visited the FOX10 News Studios. She sat down with Lenise Ligon to talk about the Women of Impact Campaign and share her personal survivor story and advocacy. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no...
WALA-TV FOX10
City gives walking tour to highlight Brookley by the Bay plans
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Earlier this week we saw the future plans for Brookley by the Bay and on Saturday the public got a walking tour of the site. It comes after months to create a master plan for the 98-acre park just beyond Brookley Aeroplex. It’s all designed to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Conde Cavaliers to kick off Mardi Gras in Mobile Friday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In a less than 24 hours, the streets of downtown Mobile will be filled with revelers and floats as the Conde Cavaliers kick off the Mardi Gras season in the Port City. There will be plenty of floats, throws, and great food for you to enjoy.
WALA-TV FOX10
New hot bar at Bar-B-Quing With My Honey
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chelsey stopped by Bar-B-Quing With My Honey in Mobile for lunch. You can check out their new hot bar (on select days) as well as their bar and outdoor patio. Visit their website or Facebook page for more information. Bar-B-Quing With My Honey. Cuisines. BBQ American...
WALA-TV FOX10
FOX10 goes red for National Wear Red Day
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The nation is going red and so is the FOX10 News family. Today is National Wear Red Day. The American Heart Association says cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women. The national campaign hopes to bring attention to cardiovascular disease and to help save lives.
WALA-TV FOX10
Postal Petal Flower Arranging
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jennifer and Chelsey try out the Postal Petals flower arranging kit. For more information about Postal Petals head to https://www.postalpetals.com/. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police add extra lighting to parade routes
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras in the Port City officially kicks off tomorrow night. Even after the New Year’s Eve shooting, parade goers are still looking forward to the party. “You’re always going to have safety concerns,” said Lismer Williams Jr. “You’ve always got to worry about it...
WALA-TV FOX10
Safety preps underway ahead of kick off to Mobile’s first Mardi Gras parade of season
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The barricades are out -- the concession stands ready to open -- and Mardi Gras set to return to the Port City. The Conde Cavaliers will roll in less 24 hours getting the party started -- but this year is not without concerns. “My hopes for...
WALA-TV FOX10
UMS-Wright student wins 96th annual Mobile County Spelling Bee
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Elizabeth Finney from UMS-Wright Preparatory School spelled “Pharaoh” to claim the title of this year’s Mobile County Spelling Bee. The 96th Annual Mobile County Spelling Bee presented by the LendingTree Bowl and the Mobile County Public School System was held today at the Baker High School Auditorium. Fifty-one elementary and middle school students from public, private and parochial schools competed in the contest.
WALA-TV FOX10
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Tyree Nichols and police reform
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this week’s Perspectives With Eric Reynolds, a conversation about the death of Tyree Nichols and police reform. Eric speaks with Robert Clopton from the Mobile NAACP, former Mobile City Council President Rev. Clinton Johnson, and Rev. David Edwards, the President of People United to Advance the Dream.
WALA-TV FOX10
Beautiful Sunday weather!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pretty much perfect weather once again! After a cool, crisp start we will warm up rapidly and highs will hit the mid to upper 60s across the area. Skies will be mostly sunny and there’s no chance of rain. The Massacre Island Secret Society rolls...
WALA-TV FOX10
Special Gifts for Valentine’s Day
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Each Valentine’s Day, people give their significant other special gifts to show love. Most ‘lovers’ have great intentions to find the perfect Valentine’s Day gifts, but often wait too long and wind up getting gifts that fail to express true feelings. Claudia Lombana shared some unique and special gift suggestions for lovers and even for pets that are also a special part of the family.
WALA-TV FOX10
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeart Media is giving us a rundown of this weekend’s events. A Stage Divided: A Night with Tide and Tiger Legends. The annual Senior Bowl Summit brings together Alabama and Auburn greats, including Shaun Alexander, Ozzie Newsome, Cornelius Bennett, Ronnie Brown, and Jason Campbell on stage for a memorable night as we listen to the best stories about their greatest moments as members of the Tide and Tigers.
WALA-TV FOX10
February events with Mobile Parks and Recreation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Parks and Recreation has a big February lined up. See below for a look at some of the events!. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Seminar. This event will be held at Sullivan Community Center from 6-9PM. This informative seminar is a great training/session for anyone who is looking to take a deeper dive into DEI. This training is free to attend, no registration is required. It is great for friends, families, team building, school clubs/organizations, and even staff for small businesses!
Comments / 0