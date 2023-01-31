Despite the looming threat of recession and the cacophony of mass layoff announcements, US businesses still need workers — 11.01 million of them. The number of available jobs unexpectedly rose in December, climbing from a revised 10.44 million openings in November and exceeding economists' expectations of 10.25 million, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Wednesday. The 11 million openings for December is the highest since July.

2 DAYS AGO