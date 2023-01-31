Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Cross Town Rivals Battle In The Good Life City
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty Trojans boys basketball team used stingy defense and dominance in the open court to come away with the 68-50 win over their rival Monroe Golden Tornadoes. The Monroe Golden Tornadoes girls basketball team was too much for a hobbled Dougherty Trojans group. Jatianna Chambers...
WALB 10
Bainbridge Spoils Hardaway’s Senior Day, Win 19th Straight
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Bainbridge boys basketball team has not lost a game since December 3, 2022. On Saturday afternoon, despite a slow start the Bearcats knocked down seven three-pointers in a 50-33 blowout win over Hardaway.
