Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shen Yun Is Coming Back to Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Exploring Northern Utah: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road TripBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
Former Utah State Senator Jani Iwamoto Honored By the NAACPS. F. MoriUtah State
Tsunami Restaurant Serves Japanese Food at Several Locations In UtahS. F. MoriUtah State
Dugins West Is a Store on Main Street in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Utah mom shares grocery budgeting tips
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah mom is sharing how she is beating inflation and cutting costs on her grocery bill, and KSL TV’s Tamara Vaifanua got to tag along to see how she does it. Lisa Park, a mother of three from Stansbury Park, has perfected her...
kslnewsradio.com
Interest rate ticks up. Time to tame your debt.
SALT LAKE CITY — The Federal Reserve bumped up its federal funds rate* Wednesday by a quarter of a point (0.25%) in an effort to cool inflation. The move marked the smallest interest rate hike since last March. The Fed said more rate increases are likely. Greg McBride, chief...
tourcounsel.com
Fashion Place | Shopping mall in Murray, Utah
Fashion Place is an upscale shopping mall in Murray, Utah, United States. It opened in 1972, and is currently anchored by Nordstrom, Crate & Barrel, Macy's, and Dillard's. Fashion Place was opened in 1972 including Auerbach's (later Nordstrom) and Sears as its anchors. It also included Castleton's (later ZCMI, then...
ksl.com
What's new, next, and coming soon to Station Park in 2023
This story is sponsored by Station Park. Station Park, northern Utah's favorite destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, is ringing in the new year in style. Danish jewelry brand Pandora is now open, local favorite Vessel Kitchen recently opened its doors, and foodie fans will be delighted to learn that Waffle Love, WannaCinn, Mo'Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food and Yonutz! are also opening soon.
kslnewsradio.com
Check your pantry, a Conagra canned meat recall may affect you
SALT LAKE CITY — Conagra Brands along with federal officials has issued a recall of more than 2,500,000 pounds of canned meat and poultry. The issue is a packaging defect that officials said could contaminate the food. What’s worse, said the U.S. Department of Agriculture is that the food won’t look like it’s contaminated.
kslnewsradio.com
Cost of heating homes in Utah rising as thermometer sinks
SALT LAKE CITY — More Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills. Nearly 1.5 million more U.S. households applied for energy assistance this year, which is the biggest one-year hike since 2009. Heating costs have jumped, plus it’s been (extra) cold recently in Utah. KSL meteorologist Kevin...
utahnow.online
The Local Market and Bar announces eight new concepts
The Local Market and Bar announced today the eight new culinary concepts set to open this winter and delight those who live, work, play and visit downtown Salt Lake City. Located inside The Exchange, The Local Market and Bar is an all-day dining venue focused on community and operated by Hospitality HQ (HHQ) and developed by The Domain Companies and Giv Development. The varied offerings allow for convenient and delicious meal pick-up and delivery while the stunning design makes The Local an exciting downtown hangout. In addition to dining, The Local will curate a wide variety of events including trivia nights, wine tastings, lectures, live music, rotating art exhibitions, and more.
tourcounsel.com
Layton Hills Mall | Shopping mall in Utah
Layton Hills Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Layton, Utah, United States. Opened in 1980, the mall features Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, and JCPenney as its anchor stores. The mall is owned by CBL & Associates Properties.
No end in sight for much-needed Adderall shortage
For the past few months, families all over have been dealing with a shortage of ADHD medication and challenges filling their prescriptions.
kslnewsradio.com
Relief from inversion and poor air quality may be in Utah’s near future
SALT LAKE CITY — Currently, the Beehive State is in the middle of some thick inversion and poor air quality. Relief may be on the way, though, according to David Church with the National Weather Service. According to Church, Utah’s air quality has steadily gotten worse throughout the week....
kslnewsradio.com
Transplanting houseplants? Here are some tips!
SALT LAKE CITY – If you’re growing houseplants, there’s something you need to be familiar with, and that is transplanting. Transplanting houseplants is something you have to do every so often, depending on the type of plant. “Some houseplants will go for several years without needing it,...
utahstories.com
Salt Lake City Businesses that Closed and Businesses that Thrive
The downtown Salt Lake City retail and restaurant marketplace has seen some big shake-ups since the end of lockdowns. The demolition of the former Sears, which bookended State Street for over 65 years, now leaves a very large visible void. But State Street has seen some positive developments. iconoCLAD clothing (which offers costumes and clothing for festivals and raves) opened their second location at 855 State. A new coffee shop, Merch Coffee at 1550 South State, opened by Adam and Shelby, now serves the area and SLCC South campus students.
ABC 4
Utah offers grants to homeowners to upgrade old wood stoves or fireplace
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah homeowners from Box Elder County to Salt Lake County have an opportunity to upgrade their wood stove or fireplace to either gas or electric starting Monday, Feb. 6. 250 award vouchers are available for residents in Box Elder, Weber, Davis, and Salt...
Think the housing market is bad? It’s even worse for affordable housing builders
If the housing market is brutal for real estate professionals and home builders, it’s even more challenging for affordable housing developers that are already trying to keep costs low for renters while also ensuring projects are financially feasible.
ABC 4
Two Utahns accused of $11M COVID tax fraud scheme
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two Utah men and their tax business in Provo have been charged on suspicion of a COVID-related tax scheme to defraud over $11 million from the United States government. 39-year-old Zachary Bassett of Provo, and Mason Warr, 37, of Vineyard, and their co-founded...
ksub590.com
The Fastest Speeding Ticket in Utah
A few weeks ago, I had to make a drive up to Salt Lake City and while the posted speed limit for most of us is more of a guideline, it surprises me when people shoot by me like a bullet on that stretch of highway. I was running with the pack just above the limit when we were all passed by a car that was flying. I often wonder how people know there aren’t any state troopers there when they do that. When I go a little above the limit, I see someone from the law enforcement community watching almost every time. Utah is seeing a record number of drivers being caught doing more than 100 mph over the last year.
ksl.com
As Riverdale trailer park closure approaches, some residents left with big fees and few options
RIVERDALE — Jason Williams has lived at Lesley's Mobile Home Park in Riverdale for about 22 years. On May 31, however, the park will no longer exist. City officials rezoned the park for development last summer, Williams said, and residents were given a nine-month notice to move out. Park management offered some financial assistance — $3,000 for those who moved out by the end of January — but Williams said that amount doesn't nearly cover the cost of moving a trailer to a new park. His own costs have been around $11,000 to move his trailer just 12 miles, he said.
Gov. Cox issues executive order to raise Great Salt Lake causeway berm
Gov. Spencer Cox has issued an emergency order to raise the Great Salt Lake causeway berm to decrease the salinity of the lake effectively immediately.
kslnewsradio.com
Elk herd again on the move near Foothill Drive and Parley’s Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — A herd of elk that has been wandering too close to humans and traffic for the past few weeks, is back again. Drivers near Foothill Drive and Parley’s Canyon in Salt Lake City have seen Utah Highway Patrol officials working to move the herd back into the hills.
mahoningmatters.com
Watch massive group of elk sprint along Utah freeway before returning to mountains
A massive group of elk made its way from snowy mountains to a city and dashed alongside drivers on a Utah freeway for a second time in a week. A herd of about 40 elk was spotted Wednesday, Feb. 1, near the Interstate 215 and Interstate 80 interchange in Salt Lake City, the Utah Department of Transportation said on Twitter.
Comments / 0