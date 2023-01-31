Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Closed Indefinitely Due to FireJoel EisenbergWaterford, CT
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
Related
zip06.com
Brown and D’Auria Named Students of the Month by East Haven Rotary Club
The East Haven Rotary Club recently honored its latest Student of the Month recipients for the months of November and December. The recipients of this distinction are Lainie D’Auria and Natalie Brown. D’Auria and Brown are very accomplished and hard-working women who are both members of this year’s junior class at East Haven High School (EHHS).
zip06.com
People in the News
• Gianna Fusco of North Haven was named to the Southern New Hampshire University President’s List for the fall 2022 semester. • Melissa Montesi of North Haven was named to the Nichols College Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. • Karis Curtis and Matt O’Connell of North...
zip06.com
Essex Garden Club Offers $5,000 Scholarships
The Essex Garden Club is accepting applications for its 2023 college scholarships. Eligible applicants include high school seniors and undergraduate or graduate college students who are residents of Centerbrook, Essex, or Ivoryton and are pursuing studies related to the environment in an accredited two-year or four-year college program. Prior-year recipients are also encouraged to apply.
zip06.com
Hagaman Library Celebrates Selection as Stop & Shop Community Bag Program Beneficiary
Hagaman Memorial Library has been selected as a beneficiary of the Stop & Shop Community Bag Program for the month of February. The Stop & Shop Community Bag Program facilitates community support with the goal of making a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work. Hagaman was selected...
zip06.com
BOF Recommends Funding Design Development Phase for Branford Police Headquarters Renovation
On the path toward renovating Branford Police headquarters, Branford’s Board of Finance (BOF) has unanimously recommended to the Representative Town Meeting (RTM) to appropriate $325,000 to allow the police department to move forward with design development and construction documents. The RTM’s next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 8.
zip06.com
OS Rotary Welcomes New Members
The Old Saybrook Rotary Club recently welcomed three new members to its organization. They include:. Kathleen Ledwith, an insurance agent, has lived in Old Saybrook for over 30 years and has three grown children. She is an active volunteer, frequently participates in local fundraisers, and has a strong commitment to giving back to the community. Ledwith has participated in several community groups, including the Town Committee and church groups. She has also served as a Girl Scout leader.
zip06.com
Arrest Made After Threatening Incident at North Haven High School
On Feb. 2, a School Resource Officer (SRO) at North Haven High School was made aware of a threat of violence written in a bathroom stall at the school. The two SROs at the high school immediately began to work with school staff and North Haven Police Department (NHPD) detectives to assist in further investigating what had occurred. Patrol personnel were advised, and an additional police presence was deployed to the school out of caution.
zip06.com
Clinton Charter Hearing Scheduled for Feb. 15
The Town Council has scheduled a public hearing for proposed changes to the town charter on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. In the summer of 2022, the Town Council appointed a new five-person commission to review the Town Charter, a document that outlines the roles and bylaws for the different boards, commissions, and town departments in Clinton.
zip06.com
Developers Unveil ‘Artisan Village,’ Face Questions
Plans for an affordable housing project at 47 Middlesex Turnpike are a bit less mysterious following a well-attended public information session hosted by the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Selectmen (BOS) on Jan. 31. Representatives from Honeycomb Real Estate Partners, LLC, and Vesta Corporation presented their...
zip06.com
Cannabis Microcultivation Application Filed in OS
The Zoning Commission will open a public hearing on Feb. 22 over a proposed zoning change that, if approved, would allow for cannabis microcultivation at 5 Custom Drive by special exception. In the spring of 2022, the Old Saybrook Zoning Commission approved new regulations that banned retail marijuana stores everywhere...
Comments / 0