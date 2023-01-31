ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, CT

zip06.com

Brown and D’Auria Named Students of the Month by East Haven Rotary Club

The East Haven Rotary Club recently honored its latest Student of the Month recipients for the months of November and December. The recipients of this distinction are Lainie D’Auria and Natalie Brown. D’Auria and Brown are very accomplished and hard-working women who are both members of this year’s junior class at East Haven High School (EHHS).
zip06.com

People in the News

• Gianna Fusco of North Haven was named to the Southern New Hampshire University President’s List for the fall 2022 semester. • Melissa Montesi of North Haven was named to the Nichols College Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. • Karis Curtis and Matt O’Connell of North...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Essex Garden Club Offers $5,000 Scholarships

The Essex Garden Club is accepting applications for its 2023 college scholarships. Eligible applicants include high school seniors and undergraduate or graduate college students who are residents of Centerbrook, Essex, or Ivoryton and are pursuing studies related to the environment in an accredited two-year or four-year college program. Prior-year recipients are also encouraged to apply.
ESSEX, CT
zip06.com

OS Rotary Welcomes New Members

The Old Saybrook Rotary Club recently welcomed three new members to its organization. They include:. Kathleen Ledwith, an insurance agent, has lived in Old Saybrook for over 30 years and has three grown children. She is an active volunteer, frequently participates in local fundraisers, and has a strong commitment to giving back to the community. Ledwith has participated in several community groups, including the Town Committee and church groups. She has also served as a Girl Scout leader.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
zip06.com

Arrest Made After Threatening Incident at North Haven High School

On Feb. 2, a School Resource Officer (SRO) at North Haven High School was made aware of a threat of violence written in a bathroom stall at the school. The two SROs at the high school immediately began to work with school staff and North Haven Police Department (NHPD) detectives to assist in further investigating what had occurred. Patrol personnel were advised, and an additional police presence was deployed to the school out of caution.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Clinton Charter Hearing Scheduled for Feb. 15

The Town Council has scheduled a public hearing for proposed changes to the town charter on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. In the summer of 2022, the Town Council appointed a new five-person commission to review the Town Charter, a document that outlines the roles and bylaws for the different boards, commissions, and town departments in Clinton.
CLINTON, CT
zip06.com

Developers Unveil ‘Artisan Village,’ Face Questions

Plans for an affordable housing project at 47 Middlesex Turnpike are a bit less mysterious following a well-attended public information session hosted by the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Selectmen (BOS) on Jan. 31. Representatives from Honeycomb Real Estate Partners, LLC, and Vesta Corporation presented their...
CHESTER, CT
zip06.com

Cannabis Microcultivation Application Filed in OS

The Zoning Commission will open a public hearing on Feb. 22 over a proposed zoning change that, if approved, would allow for cannabis microcultivation at 5 Custom Drive by special exception. In the spring of 2022, the Old Saybrook Zoning Commission approved new regulations that banned retail marijuana stores everywhere...

