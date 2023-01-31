Joe Mazzulla offers harsh take on coaching All-Star team

The Boston Celtics have assured themselves the best record in the Eastern Conference through Sunday, which is the cut-off for determining who will coach each conference in this year’s NBA All-Star Game. That means Joe Mazzulla has been given the honor for the East, but the Celtics coach does not seem very enthused about it.

Mazzulla on Tuesday was asked what coaching an All-Star team means to him. He bluntly replied , “nothing.” The 34-year-old also made it clear that he will not have to do much coaching in the game.

Those who have followed Mazzulla in his first season as Celtics coach know that responses like that are fairly standard for him. He almost has a Bill Belichick vibe at times with the media. Celtics guard Marcus Smart says we should not always buy it, however.

Smart was asked about his coach’s remarks, and he called them “bulls—.”

“But that’s just Joe, he does a good job of hiding his enthusiasm for certain things,” Smart told reporters, via Jay King of The Athletic .

Mazzulla was unexpectedly named Boston’s head coach just before the season, when Ime Udoka was suspended for having an affair with another member of the organization . The Celtics, who reached the NBA Finals last season, have looked just as good — if not better — under Mazzulla as they did when Udoka was in charge.

Mazzulla has dealt with some unusual things this season , but his approach has clearly been working. We doubt any Eastern Conference all-stars will take his remarks personally.

