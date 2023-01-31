Read full article on original website
Dr. Phil to End Daytime Talk Show After 21 Seasons
Dr. Phil McGraw is ending his eponymous daytime talk show after more than two decades to focus on other projects. Dr. Phil will cease airing new episodes once the 2022-2023 season is over. “I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” McGraw said in a statement....
Tom Hanks and Robin Wright to Be De-Aged with Deepfake Technology in New Robert Zemeckis Film
Robert Zemeckis is reuniting with Tom Hanks and Robin Wright for his new film. In a sign of the times, however, the Forrest Gump director will be utilizing AI technology to de-age the actors. Zemeckis is adapting Richard McGuire’s graphic novel Here, which follows inhabitants of a single room over...
King of the Hill to Air New Episodes on Hulu
King of the Hill has been revived by Hulu. Mike Judge’s beloved animated series first debuted on Fox in 1997, and followed propane salesman Hank Hill, his wife Peggy, their middle-aged son Bobby, and college-aged niece Luanne for 13 seasons. The upcoming 14th season — marking the show’s first...
Jeff Tweedy Covers “Union Maid” for When You Finish Saving the World Soundtrack: Stream
Jesse Eisenberg made his directorial debut this month with When You Finish Saving the World, and alongside composer Emile Mosseri for the film’s soundtrack, he enlisted Jeff Tweedy to cover the labor anthem “Union Maid.” Check it out below. Written by Woody Guthrie, the “Union Maid” refrain...
A Definitive Ranking of Michael Mann’s Films
Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, a director’s filmography, or some other critical pop-culture collection in the abstract. It’s exact science by way of a few beers. This time, we sort through the best and worst of The Mann. This list has been republished for Mann’s 80th birthday.
Mötley Crüe Unveil First Official Band Photo Featuring New Guitarist John 5
Back in October 2022, founding Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars announced he was retiring from the road, and the Crüe subsequently named Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 as his replacement. Now, the Crüe have unveiled the first official band photo featuring John 5 in the lineup (view the Ross Halfin pic via Instagram below).
Clerks Cast Stars in Kevin Smith-Directed Music Video for Logic’s “Highlife”: Watch
They weren’t even supposed to be here today, but Dante, Randall, Jay, and Silent Bob of the movie Clerks decided to help Logic get through his shift and appear in the video for his new song, “Highlife,” directed by Kevin Smith. Set in and around the old...
Creed III Soundtrack Comes Out Swinging with JID and Lute’s “Ma Boy”: Stream
Dreamville is executive producing the soundtrack to Creed III, and J. Cole’s label landed a haymaker with the first single “Ma Boy” from JID and Lute. Over a slamming beat from Bass Charity, Ben10k, Christo, and Pluss, JID unspools a rope-a-dope flow, speeding up and slowing down as he shifts the syllabic emphasis across the lines. He spits, “Red eyes when the moon rouge/ Screw juice ’cause we drug abused/ Fuck the trauma and trouble we thuggin’ through/ With the same n***** since duck-duck-goose-goose.”
The Damned Announce New Album Darkadelic, Unveil Single “The Invisible Man”: Stream
Legendary goth-punkers The Damned have announced a new album titled Darkadelic. In advance of its April 28th release date, the band has unleashed the first single, “The Invisible Man.”. Darkadelic marks The Damned’s first album since 2018’s Evil Spirits, and 12th studio LP overall. The UK band still features...
Teagan Croft on Netflix’s True Spirit, DC’s Titans, and David Bowie
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Teagan Croft joins Kyle Meredith to talk about True Spirit, the new Netflix film based on a true story of Australian sailor Jessica Watson becoming the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world.
With Queen of Me, Shania Twain Continues Her Reign as the Ruler of Country-Pop
In the new Netflix documentary Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl, the country-pop singer’s longtime manager Jon Landau recalls the first conversation he had with the then-rising artist. “She wanted to cross over to pop, she wanted to be an international superstar, and she wanted to be an absolutely top touring artist. Those three goals, clear as a bell, first time I talked to her.”
Danny Carey: Tool Have a “Big Tour Coming in the Fall”
Tool are apparently gearing up for a “big tour” in the fall. Drummer Danny Carey teased the news while accepting an award from Drumeo. Carey, who was named Progressive Drummer of the Year, filmed an acceptance video (watch below) from Tool’s rehearsal space in Hollywood, California. After delivering his “thank yous,” he proclaimed, “I hope to see you out there on the road in 2023. We have a big tour coming in the fall, a few festivals in the summertime.”
Beyond the Boys’ Club: Melissa Bonny of Ad Infinitum
Beyond the Boys’ Club is a monthly column from journalist and radio host Anne Erickson, focusing on women in the heavy music genres, as they offer their perspectives on the music industry and discuss their personal experiences. Erickson is also a music artist herself and has a new EP and single out, “Last Love,” with Upon Wings. The latest edition of Beyond the Boys’ Club features an interview with Melissa Bonny of Ad Infinitum.
Korn Surprise Release New Requiem Mass EP: Stream
Korn’s latest studio album, Requiem, dropped one year ago on Saturday (February 4th), and in honor of the milestone, the guys have surprise-released a new EP. The five-song EP, called Requiem Mass, features recordings from the celebrated nu-metal group’s February 3rd, 2022, live-streamed 300-person performance honoring “souls that had passed.” The event especially celebrated the lives of those lost during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
DC Universe Announces Superman: Legacy, Batman & Robin Movie, Wonder Woman Prequel Series
At a press event on Monday, January 30th, new DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran welcomed media to the Warner Bros. lot to the future of the new DC Universe. The new direction includes a fresh Superman film written by Gunn, a new introduction to the Batman family, a Wonder Woman TV prequel series, and much more.
Dr. Dre’s The Chronic Is Back on Streaming
Just after its 30th anniversary, Dr. Dre has brought his 1992 magnum opus The Chronic back to streaming platforms. In addition to spawning the Top 10 single “Nuthin’ But a “G” Thang,” The Chronic peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and has since spent a total 97 weeks on the chart, making it arguably one of the most influential hip-hop albums in history. However, as Stereogum points out, it disappeared from streaming around the time that Snoop Dogg bought Death Row Records, the label that originally released it. We can probably blame The Chronic’s absence on some ensuing copyright kerfuffles.
Following Tests, James Cameron Admits “Jack Might Have Lived” in Titanic
The unsinkable James Cameron has admitted to a hole in his storytelling, acknowledging after a battery of lab tests that “Jack might have lived” in Titanic. The acknowledgment comes in Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron, a new one-hour National Geographic special. “We released Titanic 25 years ago,” Cameron said by way of introdu tion (via Rolling Stone). “But, despite all our efforts to make the film as accurate as possible, there’s one thing some fans just can’t accept: They insist Jack could’ve survived if he climbed on that floating piece of debris with Rose.”
Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson “Master of Puppets” Scene Gets the Funko Pop! Treatment
The now-famous Stranger Things scene in which the heroic character Eddie Munson shreds Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” is getting immortalized as a newly announced Funko Pop! collectible. The Season 4 scene, which premiered on Netflix last summer, proved to be a pop-culture phenomenon, as Eddie (played by...
Iggy & The Stooges’ Raw Power Gets New 50th Anniversary Legacy Edition: Stream It Now
Iggy & The Stooges’ iconic 1973 album Raw Power turns 50 years old on Tuesday (February 7th). To mark the occasion, Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings have unveiled an expanded “50th Anniversary Legacy Edition” available to stream on DSPs starting today (February 3rd). The digital-exclusive release (stream...
Slipknot Unveil Broody New Song “Bone Church”: Stream
Slipknot have shared a melodic new single titled “Bone Church.”. The song sees the band at its most subdued and minimal. An unsettling accordion intro preludes a slow-tempo arrangement and cleanly sung verses from Corey Taylor. Except for the huge stadium chords that announce the chorus, “Bone Church” is almost 100-percent alternative rock — more Alice in Chains than nu-metal.
