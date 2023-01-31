Just after its 30th anniversary, Dr. Dre has brought his 1992 magnum opus The Chronic back to streaming platforms. In addition to spawning the Top 10 single “Nuthin’ But a “G” Thang,” The Chronic peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and has since spent a total 97 weeks on the chart, making it arguably one of the most influential hip-hop albums in history. However, as Stereogum points out, it disappeared from streaming around the time that Snoop Dogg bought Death Row Records, the label that originally released it. We can probably blame The Chronic’s absence on some ensuing copyright kerfuffles.

