ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consequence

Comments / 0

Related
Consequence

Dr. Phil to End Daytime Talk Show After 21 Seasons

Dr. Phil McGraw is ending his eponymous daytime talk show after more than two decades to focus on other projects. Dr. Phil will cease airing new episodes once the 2022-2023 season is over. “I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” McGraw said in a statement....
Consequence

King of the Hill to Air New Episodes on Hulu

King of the Hill has been revived by Hulu. Mike Judge’s beloved animated series first debuted on Fox in 1997, and followed propane salesman Hank Hill, his wife Peggy, their middle-aged son Bobby, and college-aged niece Luanne for 13 seasons. The upcoming 14th season — marking the show’s first...
Consequence

A Definitive Ranking of Michael Mann’s Films

Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, a director’s filmography, or some other critical pop-culture collection in the abstract. It’s exact science by way of a few beers. This time, we sort through the best and worst of The Mann. This list has been republished for Mann’s 80th birthday.
Consequence

Creed III Soundtrack Comes Out Swinging with JID and Lute’s “Ma Boy”: Stream

Dreamville is executive producing the soundtrack to Creed III, and J. Cole’s label landed a haymaker with the first single “Ma Boy” from JID and Lute. Over a slamming beat from Bass Charity, Ben10k, Christo, and Pluss, JID unspools a rope-a-dope flow, speeding up and slowing down as he shifts the syllabic emphasis across the lines. He spits, “Red eyes when the moon rouge/ Screw juice ’cause we drug abused/ Fuck the trauma and trouble we thuggin’ through/ With the same n***** since duck-duck-goose-goose.”
Consequence

Teagan Croft on Netflix’s True Spirit, DC’s Titans, and David Bowie

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Teagan Croft joins Kyle Meredith to talk about True Spirit, the new Netflix film based on a true story of Australian sailor Jessica Watson becoming the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world.
Consequence

With Queen of Me, Shania Twain Continues Her Reign as the Ruler of Country-Pop

In the new Netflix documentary Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl, the country-pop singer’s longtime manager Jon Landau recalls the first conversation he had with the then-rising artist. “She wanted to cross over to pop, she wanted to be an international superstar, and she wanted to be an absolutely top touring artist. Those three goals, clear as a bell, first time I talked to her.”
Consequence

Danny Carey: Tool Have a “Big Tour Coming in the Fall”

Tool are apparently gearing up for a “big tour” in the fall. Drummer Danny Carey teased the news while accepting an award from Drumeo. Carey, who was named Progressive Drummer of the Year, filmed an acceptance video (watch below) from Tool’s rehearsal space in Hollywood, California. After delivering his “thank yous,” he proclaimed, “I hope to see you out there on the road in 2023. We have a big tour coming in the fall, a few festivals in the summertime.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Consequence

Beyond the Boys’ Club: Melissa Bonny of Ad Infinitum

Beyond the Boys’ Club is a monthly column from journalist and radio host Anne Erickson, focusing on women in the heavy music genres, as they offer their perspectives on the music industry and discuss their personal experiences. Erickson is also a music artist herself and has a new EP and single out, “Last Love,” with Upon Wings. The latest edition of Beyond the Boys’ Club features an interview with Melissa Bonny of Ad Infinitum.
Consequence

Korn Surprise Release New Requiem Mass EP: Stream

Korn’s latest studio album, Requiem, dropped one year ago on Saturday (February 4th), and in honor of the milestone, the guys have surprise-released a new EP. The five-song EP, called Requiem Mass, features recordings from the celebrated nu-metal group’s February 3rd, 2022, live-streamed 300-person performance honoring “souls that had passed.” The event especially celebrated the lives of those lost during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Consequence

Dr. Dre’s The Chronic Is Back on Streaming

Just after its 30th anniversary, Dr. Dre has brought his 1992 magnum opus The Chronic back to streaming platforms. In addition to spawning the Top 10 single “Nuthin’ But a “G” Thang,” The Chronic peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and has since spent a total 97 weeks on the chart, making it arguably one of the most influential hip-hop albums in history. However, as Stereogum points out, it disappeared from streaming around the time that Snoop Dogg bought Death Row Records, the label that originally released it. We can probably blame The Chronic’s absence on some ensuing copyright kerfuffles.
Consequence

Following Tests, James Cameron Admits “Jack Might Have Lived” in Titanic

The unsinkable James Cameron has admitted to a hole in his storytelling, acknowledging after a battery of lab tests that “Jack might have lived” in Titanic. The acknowledgment comes in Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron, a new one-hour National Geographic special. “We released Titanic 25 years ago,” Cameron said by way of introdu tion (via Rolling Stone). “But, despite all our efforts to make the film as accurate as possible, there’s one thing some fans just can’t accept: They insist Jack could’ve survived if he climbed on that floating piece of debris with Rose.”
Consequence

Slipknot Unveil Broody New Song “Bone Church”: Stream

Slipknot have shared a melodic new single titled “Bone Church.”. The song sees the band at its most subdued and minimal. An unsettling accordion intro preludes a slow-tempo arrangement and cleanly sung verses from Corey Taylor. Except for the huge stadium chords that announce the chorus, “Bone Church” is almost 100-percent alternative rock — more Alice in Chains than nu-metal.
Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy