Urban Meyer tabs Deion Sanders "one of the best things to happen to Colorado football since Bill McCartney in 1990"

One of the most successful coaches at the college level is confident that Deion Sanders will find success in Boulder

When the name Deion Sanders comes up in coaching circles or even respected media members, there seems to be a consistent belief that the new Colorado coach will find success.

Joel Klatt already put it out there that he thinks Sanders will lead Colorado to the College Football Playoff by year two, and now one of the best college football coaches of all-time, Urban Meyer, has offered his support for Sanders. While joining CBS Sports' All Things Covered podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson, Meyer expressed his support behind Sanders.

Even in an offering his support, he also threw out some expectations for the program that has finished sub .500 in five of the last six seasons saying:

"I think he's going to flip it," Meyer said. "Nothing crazy in the first year, but in the first couple years, I'd say certainly a bowl game and an eight or nine-win season."

While it isn't as far as Klatt went, Buffs fans would gladly take a bowl game appearance considering they have made just three bowl games since 2006 and haven't won one since 2004. The flip may come faster than some people believe considering Colorado has brought in the No. 4 transfer class , and a top-25 recruiting. Meyer touched on the attention surrounding the program and how good it is for Colorado saying:

"With much is given, much is expected and I think they're going to feel that real soon," Meyer said. "There's a lot going on. Colorado and Prime is everywhere in the news. He's getting recruits and recruits are talking about him. I think it's one of the best things to happen to Colorado football since Bill McCartney in 1990 when they won it all."

It seems as each day goes on the expectations for Sanders at Colorado only grow, but it is hard to find a coaching hiring in the past decade that has sparked as much discussion as his. While Meyer's tenure in the NFL was a dumpster fire that most people remember because of its recency, this is high praise coming from someone who has found success at every stop he has had in college.

The Pac-12 is loaded with talent next year, and while some people are calling for the Buffs to win around four games, it is becoming inherently harder to doubt Sanders even despite having to flip a roster that went 1-11 this past season.