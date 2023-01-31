ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Tony Hawk to donate photo proceeds to Tyre Nichols fund

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Skateboard legend Tony Hawk says he will donate half of the proceeds of autographed photos of himself and BMX rider Rick Thorne to the memorial fund for Tyre Nichols. “My proceeds from these will go to the Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund, which includes plans to...
Chicago is seeking its own Jamie Dimon after Griffin's exit

As Chicago struggles with rising crime and high-profile corporate departures, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has a message for business leaders: It's time to be a cheerleader for their city. The Democratic mayor, seeking reelection this month, is urging executiv es who have "profited mightily" to tell their success stories, she said...
CHICAGO, IL
75-Year-Old, Frank Lloyd Wright-Style Home in SoCal Is Listed for $2.5M

Built in 1948 by a Frank Lloyd Wright devotee, this La Canada Flintridge, CA, home could be mistaken as a Wright design. The hallmarks are there. With an open layout, walls of windows, a stone-stacked fireplace, custom built-ins throughout, and lots of interior wood, the 2,557-square-foot home is reminiscent of many Wright houses.

