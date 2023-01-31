Read full article on original website
Related
Police seek public’s help identifying alleged Dollar General shoplifter
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – Authorities are trying to identify a man who they believe stole items from a local dollar store. Newaygo County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 5:10 p.m. report of a person stealing items Saturday, Feb. 4, from a Dollar General store, located at 8530 Mason Dr. in Brooks Township.
MSP: 1 arrested after chase near Kentwood
One person was arrested after leading deputies on a chase early Saturday morning.
Kalamazoo County resident shot inside their apartment
OSHTEMO TWP., MI — An Oshtemo Township resident was hospitalized Friday night after being struck by gunfire inside their apartment. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the 600 block of Butterfly Road in the Canterbury Apartment Complex.
Police arrest teen in stolen vehicle stuck in snow after chase
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police on Friday, Feb. 3, arrested a teen in a stolen minivan that crashed after the driver fled a traffic stop. The vehicle had just been stolen from a neighborhood near Sentry Road and Woodfield Drive in Holland Township where a resident reported a suspicious vehicle.
Grand Rapids protesters call for police convictions after Tyre Nichols, Patrick Lyoya deaths
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — In frigid temperatures Saturday, Feb. 4, just over a dozen West Michigan residents protested the deaths of two Black men at the hands of police. Protesters at Monument Park in downtown Grand Rapids held signs calling for the conviction of the police officers who killed Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids last year, as well as those who killed Tyre Nichols in Memphis last month.
Deputies: Man dead after Alpine Twp. crash
An 86-year-old man died in a crash in Alpine Township Saturday morning, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.
Grand Rapids police dog severely injured in stabbing ‘back to normal,’ his officer partner says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- When his police dog partner was brutally stabbed eight times in November, Grand Rapids police Officer Justin Kribs wasn’t about to leave the dog’s side. Kribs spent about five hours at an animal hospital to make sure K9 Eli was going to make it.
One killed in house fire in West Michigan
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – Authorities are investigating a house fire that left one person dead, White Cloud police said. The individual killed in the Saturday, Feb. 4 blaze was not immediately identified. The cause of death and what started the fire is still under investigation. Police said a passerby...
wbrn.com
Police search for parole absconder following chase in Newaygo Co.
Police in Newaygo County are searching for a suspect they say is wanted on a parole absconder warrant and multiple other crimes in Newaygo and Mecosta County. Deputies with the Newaygo Co. Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 48-year old Austin Vodry of Newaygo. Vodry then fled the Croton area in his vehicle and entered Kent County where the pursuit was called off.
Holland woman accused in pond crash that killed 3 young sons headed to trial
HOLLAND, MI -- A 31-year-old Holland area woman accused of driving impaired before her SUV plunged into an icy pond, killing her three young sons, is headed to trial. Leticia Gonzales waived a key hearing, called a preliminary exam, ahead of its scheduled Thursday, Feb. 2 date. Her next court...
No injuries in head-on Ottawa County crash between school bus and car
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- No injuries were reported in a head-on crash between a school bus and car near Grand Haven, police said. The crash happened about 4:10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 and involved a Grand Haven Public Schools bus carrying about 20 students, as well as a 2010 Chevy Impala.
Eaton County man killed in multi-car crash
According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a multi-car crash around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 near the intersection of West State Road and South Grange Road.
WWMT
Ottawa County deputies arrest man accused of several crimes in West Michigan
HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a call early Monday morning that led to a disorderly suspect being taken into custody. Around 2:20 a.m., Damion Norwood, 21, fired several shots while causing a disturbance for neighbors, according to deputies. Neglect: 78 dogs found in Norton...
Montcalm woman enters no contest plea in drunk driving crash that left two dead
STANTON, Mich. — A Montcalm woman entered a no-contest plea for two counts of operating while under the influence causing death in a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two last summer. Myrtle Fuller and Jeremy Wabeke were walking along Cass Street when they were hit and killed....
Court record: Suspect said puppies died recently in home where 78 dogs seized
At least eight puppies died in the Muskegon-area home of a woman now charged with animal cruelty, court records say.
Morning Sun
Lake man awaits sentencing in family rape case
A Lake man faces sentencing next week after pleading to a lesser charge in a case in which he was accused of raping a member of his family. William Gabriel Calkins, Jr., 18, is expected to be sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to assault with intent to commit penetration on Jan. 10. A no contest plea allows a defendant to accept punishment as if they were convicted without an actual conviction or guilty plea.
Protest demanding justice for Patrick Lyoya, Tyre Nichols planned in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A protest is being held Saturday in downtown Grand Rapids to demand justice in the deaths of Patrick Lyoya and Tyre Nichols. Described by organizers as a sign-holding protest, the event is scheduled to take place from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, on the corner of Fulton Street and Division Avenue near Monument Park.
MI man charged for illegal deer hunting said he's 'not the most ethical hunter'
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said a Kalamazoo man is facing several charges related to illegal deer hunting.
WATCH: Norton Shores police seize 78 dogs found living in poor conditions
Nearly 80 dogs found in poor living conditions at a Norton Shores rescue have been seized by authorities and relocated to shelters in West Michigan.
House fire investigation closes stretch of Westnedge Avenue
KALAMAZOO, MI – A busy road will be closed for Friday’s evening commute after a house fire. A house fire was reported around 1:40 p.m. on North Westnedge Avenue, just north of Paterson Street, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. The fire is out but staff remain...
MLive
59K+
Followers
61K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 1