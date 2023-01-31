A Lake man faces sentencing next week after pleading to a lesser charge in a case in which he was accused of raping a member of his family. William Gabriel Calkins, Jr., 18, is expected to be sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to assault with intent to commit penetration on Jan. 10. A no contest plea allows a defendant to accept punishment as if they were convicted without an actual conviction or guilty plea.

LAKE, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO