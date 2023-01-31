ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Kalamazoo County resident shot inside their apartment

OSHTEMO TWP., MI — An Oshtemo Township resident was hospitalized Friday night after being struck by gunfire inside their apartment. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the 600 block of Butterfly Road in the Canterbury Apartment Complex.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids protesters call for police convictions after Tyre Nichols, Patrick Lyoya deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — In frigid temperatures Saturday, Feb. 4, just over a dozen West Michigan residents protested the deaths of two Black men at the hands of police. Protesters at Monument Park in downtown Grand Rapids held signs calling for the conviction of the police officers who killed Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids last year, as well as those who killed Tyre Nichols in Memphis last month.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
One killed in house fire in West Michigan

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – Authorities are investigating a house fire that left one person dead, White Cloud police said. The individual killed in the Saturday, Feb. 4 blaze was not immediately identified. The cause of death and what started the fire is still under investigation. Police said a passerby...
WHITE CLOUD, MI
Police search for parole absconder following chase in Newaygo Co.

Police in Newaygo County are searching for a suspect they say is wanted on a parole absconder warrant and multiple other crimes in Newaygo and Mecosta County. Deputies with the Newaygo Co. Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 48-year old Austin Vodry of Newaygo. Vodry then fled the Croton area in his vehicle and entered Kent County where the pursuit was called off.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
Lake man awaits sentencing in family rape case

A Lake man faces sentencing next week after pleading to a lesser charge in a case in which he was accused of raping a member of his family. William Gabriel Calkins, Jr., 18, is expected to be sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to assault with intent to commit penetration on Jan. 10. A no contest plea allows a defendant to accept punishment as if they were convicted without an actual conviction or guilty plea.
LAKE, MI
