Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Related
Star Transfer Quarterback Sam Hartman Trending After Alabama Update
Tommy Rees is leaving Notre Dame behind to become Alabama's next offensive coordinator. This move was announced this Friday afternoon. Rees, 30, took a visit to Alabama on Thursday. Clearly, his interview with Nick Saban went very well. Since Rees will lead Alabama's offense for ...
3 Alabama football recruits who will have an immediate impact in 2023
Alabama football secured the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle but these three recruits will be vital to the Crimson Tide’s success immediately. Nick Saban has been known, whether actually or colloquially, to not take slights lightly. So when the Alabama Crimson Tide were left out of the College Football Playoff — rightfully so with two losses, it must be said — and labeled as having a disappointing season, we should’ve expected the storm coming. And it came on the recruiting trail.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy describes how a Tommy Rees-led offense would look at Alabama
Greg McElroy has seen a Tommy Rees-type offense before at Alabama, and the former Crimson Tide quarterback offered a glimpse into how it might work out. Rees, the Notre Dame offensive coordinator, reportedly traveled to Tuscaloosa on Thursday to speak with Nick Saban about the OC vacancy, and is believed to be a strong candidate. McElroy explained during a segment on Friday on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama.
Former Ohio State Quarterback Reacts To Alabama's Announcement
Earlier this week, Alabama launched a new name, image and likeness collective with the support of head football coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne. Yea Alabama will allow fans to contribute money in a subscription-based model with 100-percent of the money going to the athletes. While ...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alabama's Big Announcement
The University of Alabama unveiled its official NIL collective, named "Yea Alabama," on Thursday. While the group's stated mission is to "cultivate and harness name, image and likeness opportunities for Alabama student-athletes" across the board, much of the reaction to the announcement has been ...
Missing Brothers Located in Tuscaloosa
UPDATE: The missing boys have been located, family have told police. Their names and photos have been removed from this post. Top Stories from the Tuscaloosa Thread (1/16 - 1/23) 20 of the Top Stories published by the Tuscaloosa Thread during the week of January 16th, 2023.
Alleged Car Thieves Cause Several Crashes on Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Monday
Two alleged car thieves in Tuscaloosa are in custody after they caused multiple accidents and drew a huge police presence to Skyland Boulevard Monday afternoon. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers in the Criminal Investigations Division have been looking into a series of vehicle thefts in the area. On Monday afternoon, they got information that a stolen car they were seeking had been spotted at Branscomb Apartments, a public housing complex off Highway 69 South.
Chase Ends in West Tuscaloosa Cemetery After Walmart Shoplifting Suspect Flees Northport Police
A Tuesday morning police chase ended inside a cemetery in West Tuscaloosa after a woman accused of shoplifting at the Walmart in Northport fled officers trying to stop her there. Keith Carpenter, the assistant chief of the Northport Police Department, said officers were made aware of possible shoplifting at the...
Tuscaloosa Police Arrest 2 Alleged Traffickers With Large Amount of Fentanyl and Meth Friday
A man and woman accused of trafficking deadly drugs were arrested in Tuscaloosa County Friday as part of an ongoing narcotics operation there, a police spokesperson told the Thread. Both suspects were charged with trafficking methamphetamine and the man was also accused of trafficking fentanyl. A spokesperson for the West...
Comments / 0