Tuscaloosa, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

3 Alabama football recruits who will have an immediate impact in 2023

Alabama football secured the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle but these three recruits will be vital to the Crimson Tide’s success immediately. Nick Saban has been known, whether actually or colloquially, to not take slights lightly. So when the Alabama Crimson Tide were left out of the College Football Playoff — rightfully so with two losses, it must be said — and labeled as having a disappointing season, we should’ve expected the storm coming. And it came on the recruiting trail.
Greg McElroy describes how a Tommy Rees-led offense would look at Alabama

Greg McElroy has seen a Tommy Rees-type offense before at Alabama, and the former Crimson Tide quarterback offered a glimpse into how it might work out. Rees, the Notre Dame offensive coordinator, reportedly traveled to Tuscaloosa on Thursday to speak with Nick Saban about the OC vacancy, and is believed to be a strong candidate. McElroy explained during a segment on Friday on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alabama's Big Announcement

The University of Alabama unveiled its official NIL collective, named "Yea Alabama," on Thursday. While the group's stated mission is to "cultivate and harness name, image and likeness opportunities for Alabama student-athletes" across the board, much of the reaction to the announcement has been ...
Missing Brothers Located in Tuscaloosa

UPDATE: The missing boys have been located, family have told police. Their names and photos have been removed from this post. Top Stories from the Tuscaloosa Thread (1/16 - 1/23) 20 of the Top Stories published by the Tuscaloosa Thread during the week of January 16th, 2023.
Alleged Car Thieves Cause Several Crashes on Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Monday

Two alleged car thieves in Tuscaloosa are in custody after they caused multiple accidents and drew a huge police presence to Skyland Boulevard Monday afternoon. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers in the Criminal Investigations Division have been looking into a series of vehicle thefts in the area. On Monday afternoon, they got information that a stolen car they were seeking had been spotted at Branscomb Apartments, a public housing complex off Highway 69 South.
