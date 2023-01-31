ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NJ

'You Look Like Joe Manganiello,' NJ Coffee Shop Owner Tells Joe Manganiello

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mERgG_0kXa7HDJ00

Danielle Kermizian was getting ready to teach a workout class in the gym connected to her Verona coffee shop, The Compound Coffee Co., when a guy who looked just like Joe Manganiello walked in last Friday, Jan. 27.

He was at least 6-foot-5 and very handsome. He was also holding a Chihuahua, the same breed as the dog Manganiello shares with his wife, Sofia Vergara.

"You look just like that guy, Joe Manganiello," a flustered Kermizian said.

Her manager agreed: "Yeah, you look just like him."

Kermizian left to teach her class and told the ladies that they just had to see the dapper man who walked through the front doors. And then she remembered, she left her coffee at the bar.

"I ran back out and I said, 'You look exactly like him,'" Kermizian recalled.

That's when her manager broke the news: It was him.

"I was so embarrassed I said, 'What are you doing here?'" the coffee shop owner said.

Turns out, the "Spider-Man" and "Justice League" actor was filming a documentary in a studio space next door with Stephen Colbert, a Montclair resident, Kermizian said. He was letting his dog out and grabbing some coffee before their day began.

"He was so personable and so humble," Kermizian said. "We went into the library lounge to take a picture, and he was so nice. And then he went on his way next door."

And now Kermizian will never not recognize Manganiello again.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Baltimore Influencer Drops Baby Announcement

Oh, baby! A social media influencer and comedian from Maryland is expecting a baby, according to an announcement on Instagram.Mike Khoury and his partner, Scarlett Forgrave announced they were expecting their first child together on Sunday, Jan. 29, according to a joint post made on Instagram.Khour…
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Missing 15-Year-Old CT Twins Found In New York

Update: Two 15-year-old twins who went missing from their East Hartford home have been found. The twins were safely located in New York, East Hartford Police announced. Original Report: Police are asking for help from the public in locating two 15-year-old twins that went missin…
EAST HARTFORD, CT
TheDailyBeast

Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank

Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
WESTBURY, NY
Daily Voice

Quick-Thinking Blackstone Bank Tellers Catches Scammer In The Act: Police

A vigilant bank teller in Blackstone saved one customer thousands of dollars after a scammer tried to steal cash from their accounts. Kimberly Maine, 51, of Florida was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after she allegedly attempted to use fake documents to pose as a customer and withdrawal a large sum of money, Blackstone police said. She now faces more than a dozen charges.
BLACKSTONE, MA
Daily Voice

Man Passes Out In Car Surrounded By $25K In Drugs, Police In Maryland Say

A Silver Spring man has been arrested on drug charges after a concerned police officer performed a welfare check on him after finding him in a car, authorities say. Raymond Jenkins, 29, was reportedly slouched down in the front seat of a vehicle appearing to need medical attention when he was found by the officer on Friday, Dec. 30 in the 4400 block of Wheeler Road, according to Prince George's County police.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

NJ Councilwoman Shot Dead In Car Outside Home

A 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman was shot dead outside of her home Wednesday, Feb. 1, authorities confirmed.Eunice Dwumfour was found in a vehicle on Samuel Circle around 7:20 p.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Sayreville Police Chief Daniel Plumacker said.May…
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Walmart Dumper Was 'Dissatisfied' With Customer Service, Say Police

The man accused of dumping bleach, maple syrup, and motor oil on the floor of a Berks County Walmart did so because he had "waited in line too long," according to authorities. Leonard E. Repp Jr., a 46-year-old Whitehall resident, is accused of masterminding the two bizarre incidents that left messes on the floor of the Tilden Township supermarket on Jan. 14 and Jan. 20, police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Monica Rosas Dominguez Of Arlington Dies At 17

Monica Elvira Rosas Dominguez of Arlington died on Jan. 14, at 17 years old.The teen's family launched a GoFundMe campaign that had raised more than $24,500 as of Saturday, Feb. 4.The campaign says Monica battled "anxiety, depression, and a severe eating disorder" for years. But she didn't let…
ARLINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

2 Mcmorrow Lane, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $6,500

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 2 Mcmorrow Lane, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $6,500. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
NORTH SALEM, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
471K+
Followers
66K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy