Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in MichiganKristen WaltersWyoming, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
"Making a Difference: Giving Back to the Grand Rapids Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
A Christian charity received a strange donation: 12,000-year-old mammoth bonesAnita DurairajGrand Rapids, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Related
$5M available for affordable housing, homelessness prevention projects in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids wants to fund affordable housing and homelessness prevention projects in the city. The city’s relatively new Affordable Housing Fund Board is seeking applications from organizations that could use a share of $5 million in federal stimulus dollars to complete that work. Organizations...
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
GRCC to build state-of-the-art automated training center with $998,000 federal grant
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A nearly $1 million federal grant will help Grand Rapids Community College build a new state-of-the-art, fully automated training center to prepare students for the future of manufacturing. U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, who helped secure the funding, talked about the project Friday, Feb. 3. The...
New cannabis shop opens in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — NOXX and cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies have opened a store at 330 Ann St. NW. The 3,000-square-foot store houses products from Cookies and other cannabis brands, and features murals, artwork and more, according to a press release. The store’s official grand opening was held Saturday, Jan. 28.
Water connection rates, surcharge fees reduced in Oshtemo Township
OSHTEMO TWP., MI – Oshtemo Township has lowered the fees for water connection and the water surcharge rate. The Oshtemo Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously Jan. 24 to approve reductions for some water connection fees by nearly 50%. The frontal foot fee was reduced from $45 per foot...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Grilling Company serves wood-smoked barbecue north of Grand Rapids
BELMONT, MI — From chopping the wood for the smoking pits to creating 60 different homemade sausage recipes, owner Keith Hall does it all at The Grilling Company just north of Grand Rapids. The Grilling Company, at 6231 W River Drive NE in Belmont, is just 15 minutes from...
Major I-96 interchange in Grand Rapids area to get upgrade, new bridge
WALKER, MI – An outdated interchange and aging bridge that carries much traffic is set to be replaced in Kent County. State lawmakers gave the green light to give $25 million to a packaged project that will upgrade an outdated interchange and aging bridge in Kent County in order to improve all ways of travel – not just vehicular.
$12M marina with rare ‘super yacht’ slips coming to Muskegon Lake
MUSKEGON, MI – A new $12 million Muskegon Lake marina on which construction is about to begin will be one of very few in Michigan able to accommodate “super yachts.”. The 233-slip marina that is part of Adelaide Pointe will have several 80- to 100-foot slips and one 150-foot slip, according to developer Ryan Leestma.
Taco shop featuring local artists’ mural opening second Grand Rapids location
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new, colorful taco restaurant will open soon in the Breton Village Mall in Grand Rapids. Condado Tacos, based in Ohio, is opening its second Grand Rapids location on Thursday, Feb. 16. The taco shop is known for its unique tacos, margaritas and tequila, according...
Condemned Kalamazoo bookstore had electrical hazards, non-working bathroom, report shows
KALAMAZOO, MI -- An inspection that led to a Kalamazoo bookstore being condemned noted multiple issues including fire hazards, electrical hazards and a non-working bathroom, according to a document from the city of Kalamazoo. The Jan. 18 inspection report that MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette received through a Freedom of Information Act request,...
What’s that being built in Grand Rapids Township? Residential developer has big plans.
GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, MI — Not far from another residential development, a new project is taking shape in Grand Rapids Township. The development on the site, which covers more than 20 acres along Knapp Street, is expected to help address the housing shortage in the Grand Rapids area.
Future of Kalamazoo Township manager’s job, position in general, under scrutiny
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI — Until 2016, Kalamazoo Township operated without a township manager. In September of that year, the board of trustees hired Dexter Mitchell to a newly created position designed to oversee day-to-day operations of the township policies, taking the onus off the elected positions of township supervisor, clerk and treasurer which had managed the township since its inception.
Former Grand Rapids TV Anchor Has Bought The Red Dock Café In Saugatuck
I'm not talking about California, I'm talking about the West Michigan lakeshore. The West Michigan lakeshore is a great spot that offers so many incredible places to enjoy the water and the beautiful sunsets. Saugatuck is one of those communities where people flock to each summer to relax and enjoy...
Blue skies bring out thousands for South Haven Ice Breaker Festival
KALAMAZOO, MI-- Thousands clamored to downtown South Haven this weekend to celebrate the annual Ice Breaker Festival with sled races, frozen fish tosses and chili. A myriad of events took place throughout the day on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4. Ice sculptors arrived early Saturday morning to transform blocks of ice around the sidewalk into roughly 40 unique ice sculptures in time for a chili cook-off at 12 p.m.
Kent County to save $1 million a year with new trash incinerator operator
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent County is expected to save about $1 million a year under a new operating agreement for its Waste-to-Energy Facility trash incinerator. Boston-based Vicinity Energy took over operations of the Kent County-owned incinerator at 950 Market Ave. SW on Thursday, Feb. 2, under a new, 10-year operating agreement with the county.
MLive
$11.4 million in water infrastructure grants awarded to Muskegon Heights
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Nearly $11.5 million in grants have been awarded to the city of Muskegon Heights for its water system, including replacement of lead service lines. The city received an $8.4 million water infrastructure grant that will help the city replace the service lines, according to a statement issued by state Rep. Will Snyder, D-Muskegon. The state is requiring the replacement of all lead service lines by 2041.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Righteous Cuisine serves fusion of Mexican and BBQ dishes
GRAND HAVEN, MI -- Righteous Cuisine has been a local favorite to grab a hearty lunch or dinner with a Mexican and BBQ twist since first opening as a food truck. Owner Matthew Varley started up the business in 2011, inviting locals to try his unique creations at a time when the food truck scene was just beginning to attract West Michigan residents.
Multiple roundabouts coming to Kalamazoo as part of safe streets program
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is planning to install roundabouts in three different neighborhoods as part of a pilot program. The city of Kalamazoo will use a portion of $750,000 received in federal government grant funding through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program for the roundabouts.
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
Kalamazoo Public Schools adds more Arabic courses to middle school offerings
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Additional Arabic courses will be offered at Kalamazoo’s Maple Street Magnet School for the Arts starting next year. The Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education voted to add four elective Arabic classes to course offerings for middle schoolers in the 2023-24 school year. Middle schoolers will be able to earn a high school language credit from the courses.
MLive
59K+
Followers
61K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0