The Grand Rapids Press

New cannabis shop opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — NOXX and cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies have opened a store at 330 Ann St. NW. The 3,000-square-foot store houses products from Cookies and other cannabis brands, and features murals, artwork and more, according to a press release. The store’s official grand opening was held Saturday, Jan. 28.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Future of Kalamazoo Township manager’s job, position in general, under scrutiny

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI — Until 2016, Kalamazoo Township operated without a township manager. In September of that year, the board of trustees hired Dexter Mitchell to a newly created position designed to oversee day-to-day operations of the township policies, taking the onus off the elected positions of township supervisor, clerk and treasurer which had managed the township since its inception.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Blue skies bring out thousands for South Haven Ice Breaker Festival

KALAMAZOO, MI-- Thousands clamored to downtown South Haven this weekend to celebrate the annual Ice Breaker Festival with sled races, frozen fish tosses and chili. A myriad of events took place throughout the day on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4. Ice sculptors arrived early Saturday morning to transform blocks of ice around the sidewalk into roughly 40 unique ice sculptures in time for a chili cook-off at 12 p.m.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
MLive

Kent County to save $1 million a year with new trash incinerator operator

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent County is expected to save about $1 million a year under a new operating agreement for its Waste-to-Energy Facility trash incinerator. Boston-based Vicinity Energy took over operations of the Kent County-owned incinerator at 950 Market Ave. SW on Thursday, Feb. 2, under a new, 10-year operating agreement with the county.
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

$11.4 million in water infrastructure grants awarded to Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Nearly $11.5 million in grants have been awarded to the city of Muskegon Heights for its water system, including replacement of lead service lines. The city received an $8.4 million water infrastructure grant that will help the city replace the service lines, according to a statement issued by state Rep. Will Snyder, D-Muskegon. The state is requiring the replacement of all lead service lines by 2041.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
100.5 The River

Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees

Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Kalamazoo Public Schools adds more Arabic courses to middle school offerings

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Additional Arabic courses will be offered at Kalamazoo’s Maple Street Magnet School for the Arts starting next year. The Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education voted to add four elective Arabic classes to course offerings for middle schoolers in the 2023-24 school year. Middle schoolers will be able to earn a high school language credit from the courses.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

MLive

