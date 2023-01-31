Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
Two Lunar New Year's Celebrations in VirginiaS. F. MoriVirginia State
Related
Horton's Kids opens new hub in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Horton's Kids, which has served southeast D.C. for more than three decades, is expanding into a new hub. It's a 10,000-square-foot indoor space complete with 10,000 more square feet of outdoor space. The organization's goal is to give kids who are exposed to violence daily a haven...
NBC Washington
First Black-Owned Restaurant in Woodley Park Opens
The first Black-owned restaurant in D.C.’s Woodley Park neighborhood has opened for business. Flavorture is a new soul food restaurant located at 2609 24th St NW. It opened on Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by D.C. leaders, according to a mayor’s office release. It is co-owned...
NBC Washington
Red Cross Assists 60+ People Impacted by Annandale Fire
The Red Cross said it is assisting more than 60 people impacted by a fire that broke out on Sunday morning in Annandale, Virginia. Firefighters responded to a fire in the 7400 block of Little River Turnpike at about 1:30 a.m., the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department said. The...
mocoshow.com
BooBoo Pho Now Open
BooBoo Pho is now open at 19230 Montgomery Village Ave. in the Montgomery Village Shopping Center. The restaurant is currently offering a grand opening special of 15% off orders through March 3. Menu items include spring rolls, Pho (noodle soup), sandwiches, vermicelli bowls, salads, and stir fry. BooBoo Pho is open Monday-Saturday 10am-8pm and Sunday 11am-7pm.
Falls Church News-Press
Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants
The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
popville.com
Family Fund for Heroic Metro Employee Killed at the at Potomac Ave Metro
Can we promote this GoFundMe for the family of Robert Cunningham, the metro employee killed at Potomac Ave metro station? I think we should try to go well above the donation goal…”. The GoFundMe says:. “Metro customers and employees are invited to support the family of a true hero,...
tourcounsel.com
Gallery Place | Shopping mall in Washington D.C.
Gallery Place is a small urban power center in Downtown Washington, D.C. in D.C.'s Chinatown and also in the F Street shopping district, the traditional downtown shopping and entertainment area. It is adjacent to Capital One Arena and the Gallery Place/Chinatown station of the Washington Metro rail is underneath the center. It measures 660,000 sq ft (61,000 m2) of which 250,000 sq ft (23,000 m2) is retail space; there is 2,200,000 sq ft (200,000 m2) of office space and 192 condominiums.
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.
A Recent Study By Glamira Ranks The Most Luxury-Obsessed Cities. The results are in. America has acquired a taste for the finer things in life. Our nation’s capital ranks number one as the most luxury-obsessed area in the United States. The District of Columbia ranked at the top in several search terms related to luxuries, such as luxury apartments, hotels, brands, and vacations.
Washington, D.C., Banned Bird E-Scooters: 'Arbitrary and Capricious,' Says Company
Bird is one of several electronic scooter companies operating in Washington, D.C. The e-scooters are incredibly convenient for traveling around town; millions of rides are taken each year. But as of January 1, the Bird scooters have all disappeared from city sidewalks. The reason for this has since become clear:...
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Wheaton | Shopping mall in Maryland
Westfield Wheaton, formerly known as Wheaton Plaza, is a 1.7 million square-foot, two-level indoor shopping mall in Wheaton, Maryland, north of Washington, D.C. It is owned by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Its anchor stores include Macy’s, Target, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Costco. On March 23, 1954, real estate developer Simon...
Capitol Heights shooting leaves one dead
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – At approximately 2:15 a.m. on Friday morning, Dukes was found with gunshot wounds outside of the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue. Approximately 2:15 a.m., police responded to a shooting at a home in the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue. Currently, Dukes is receiving critical injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening. The officers found Dukes inside the house suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead. A man was found dead at a Capitol Heights home Friday morning after being shot multiple times. Neeko Dukes, 21, of Washington, D.C., was reported as the victim The post Capitol Heights shooting leaves one dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
Mayor Bowser Expands Tutoring Program to Support an Additional 3,600 DC Students
Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the State Superintendent of Education announced on Thursday a third investment in high-impact tutoring (HIT) to benefit an additional 3,600 students in D.C. This week's $7 million contribution is the latest in the total $39 million invested over three years, with the goal...
WTOP
What to know about Harry Wardman, one of DC’s most prolific developers
In 1925, real estate developer Harry Wardman claimed to have housed 10% of D.C.’s population, thanks to his prolific and successful real estate and development business. Nowadays, it is alleged that as much as 3% of the city’s population lives in properties he developed. It is estimated that...
Overheard In D.C.: A Really Good Guy
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
Models Walking D.C.’s Runways
D.C. might not be considered an industry hot spot for national and international beauty and style experts, some District entrepreneurs — with the aid of the Bowser administration — want to change that. The post Models Walking D.C.’s Runways appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Police respond to shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man unconscious in Southeast D.C. On Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast. At the scene, officers discovered a man not breathing and unconscious...
Manassas to Purchase Hotel in Historic Downtown
Provided by City of Manassas Department of Economic Development. At a special meeting on Feb. 1, the Manassas Economic Development Authority voted to buy the Olde Towne Inn in Historic Downtown for $5.75 million. The Inn was originally constructed in the 1960s and. has been continuously operated as a motel....
mocoshow.com
Free Tickets Available for MCPS Dance Showcase on February 17
Get your free tickets now for the annual MCPS Dance Showcase, which will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 at James Hubert Blake High School. The snow date is Tuesday, Feb. 21. Reserve your tickets here. Blake is located at 300 Norwood Road in Silver Spring. Students...
D.C. Music Festival Embroiled in Trademark Fight with Coachella
Two Washington, D.C. residents found themselves facing a lawsuit this week from Coachella—the iconic California music festival—after founding a knockoff “Moechella” festival in the nation’s capital. Founders Justin Johnson and Kelsye Adams are named in the suit that alleges the name is too similar to Coachella and that a shooting at a 2022 Moechella event has harmed the reputation of the original California festival. At Moechella’s Juneteenth concert last year, a fifteen-year-old boy was killed and three others were injured by gunfire. Moechella initially started as a series of musical protests in 2019 against new residents of a luxury apartment building who complained about loud go-go music in the Shaw neighborhood of D.C. These protests turned into an annual Moechella concert and “Million Moe March.” The name, according to a failed trademark application filed by Johnson, is a mash-up of “Moe”—slang for “friend”—and an allusion to Coachella.Read it at The Washington Post
DC man fatally shot in Southeast, police investigate
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on February 3, 2023. Police officers in D.C. are investigating after 25-year-old Darnell Peoples was fatally shot Saturday night. According to officials, police responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street in Southeast, D.C. around 7:17 p.m. after receiving a...
Comments / 0