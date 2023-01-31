Read full article on original website
Lil Wayne Announces 2023 Tour
Lil Wayne has announced a 28-city run of Spring 2023 tour dates across North America. After kicking off in Minneapolis on April 4th, the “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour” will stop off in cities including Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Atlanta, Nashville, and more before closing out in Los Angeles on May 13th. See the full itinerary below.
The Tallest Man on Earth Announces New Album Henry St., 2023 Tour Dates
Kristian Matsson has readied Henry St., his first new album as The Tallest Man on Earth in four years. The LP arrives April 14th via ANTI-, and the singer-songwriter will support the project with a 2023 tour of North America and Europe. In the meantime, first single “Every Little Heart” is available to stream now.
Trivium and Beartooth Announce 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour
Trivium and Beartooth have announced an extensive 2023 US co-headlining tour presented by Knotfest Roadshow. Malevolence and Archetypes Collide will support the run, which kicks off April 21st in Tampa, Florida, and runs through June 15th in Seattle. A Live Nation pre-sale begins today (January 31st) at noon ET via...
Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade to Reunite After 20 Years for 2023 US Tour
Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade are reuniting for the extensive “Summer of Green” 2023 US tour, including select co-headlining dates with Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew performing songs from Remain in Light. The shows will mark the Frog Brigade’s first live appearances since...
Hayley Kiyoko Announces 2023 Tour
Hayley Kiyoko will celebrate her recent album Panorama with a 2023 tour, taking the pop artist throughout the UK, Europe, and North America. The 33-date trek kicks off overseas in Glasgow on April 5th. Throughout the month, Kiyoko will make stops in London, Paris, Munich, and more, before the North American leg begins in Orlando on April 27th. Then, the tour will travel through cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Portland, Vancouver, Dallas, Philadelphia, and New York, before the finale in Silver Spring, Maryland on June 2nd.
Thrice to Celebrate The Artist in the Ambulance with 20th Anniversary Tour
Thrice’s seminal third album, The Artist in the Ambulance, turns 20 this year. In celebration, the post-hardcore band is hitting the road on a North American anniversary tour that will see them performing the LP from front to back, with support from Holy Fawn. The outing kicks off May...
Black Belt Eagle Scout Announces Spring 2023 Tour, Shares “Spaces”: Stream
Katherine Paul’s indie rock project Black Belt Eagle Scout is headed out on a Spring 2023 tour across North America in support of her upcoming album, The Land, The Water, The Sky. Claire Glass and Adobo will open on select dates. After kicking off the trek on February 3rd...
Chris Stapleton Announces “All-American Road Show” 2023 Tour Dates
Chris Stapleton will spend much of his Spring and Summer 2023 on the road for his “All-American Road Show,” a lengthy list of tour dates across North America. The “All-American Road Show” 2023 tour dates kick off April 26th in El Paso, Texas, at the UTEP Don Haskins Center. Stapleton will then make stops at large-scale venues like Syracuse’s St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Mansfield’s Xfinity Center, St. Louis’ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Charleston’s Credit One Stadium, Bangor’s Maine Savings Amphitheater, Gilford’s Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Toronto’s Budweiser Stage, and many others. He’s also set to headline the final night of Stagecoach.
How to Get Tickets to Fall Out Boy’s 2023 Tour
Fall Out Boy have unveiled dates to their “So Much For (Tour) Dust” live show and tickets will grant entry to the on-stage premiere of the band’s latest set, their eighth LP So Much (For) Stardust. Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale...
Fall Out Boy Announce 2023 North American Tour
Fall Out Boy have announced a North American tour in support of their upcoming album, So Much (For) Stardust. Kicking off with a hometown gig at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, the 29-date outing hits stadiums and amphitheaters across the country from late June through early August. Notably, Fall Out Boy will also headline shows at Forest Hills Stadium in New York City, Fenway Park in Boston, and Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.
How to Get Tickets to Beyoncé’s 2023 “Renaissance” Tour
Beyoncé will hit the road in 2023 to tour in support of her transformative three-act Renaissance project, as she announced on Wednesday (February 1st). Grab tickets here, and read on for more details including the on-sale date. What Is Beyoncé’s Next Tour? — Produced by Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment, and...
Alex Lahey Announces New Album The Answer Is Always Yes, Shares “Good Time”: Stream
Alex Lahey is returning May 19th with her latest album The Answer Is Always Yes. Along with the announcement, the Aussie singer-songwriter has shared the new single “Good Time” today, and unveiled North American tour dates for 2023. True to its title, The Answer Is Always Yes encapsulates...
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Kick Off First Tour in Six Years: Video + Setlist
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band launched their first tour in six years with a 28-song set at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday. Kicking off with “No Surrender,” Springsteen and the band played a career-spanning set that mixed greatest hits with material from their most recent album, 2020’s Letter to You. Among the songs performed included “Prove It All Night,” “The Promised Land,” “Candy’s Room,” “The E Street Shuffle,” “Because the Night,” and “The Rising.” To close the evening, the E Street Band played a seven-song encore featuring “Born to Run,” “Rosalita,” “Dancing in the Dark,” and “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” before the band gave way to Springsteen for a solo acoustic performance of “I’ll See You in My Dreams.” Watch fan-captured video of the show and see the full setlist below.
Liturgy and BIG|BRAVE Announce 2023 North American Tour
Liturgy and BIG|BRAVE are teaming up for a 2023 North American tour. The announcement comes as the experimental metal acts each get set to release a new album in the coming weeks. The tour kicks off June 10th in Montreal and runs through a July 8th gig in Raleigh, North...
The Damned Announce New Album Darkadelic, Unveil Single “The Invisible Man”: Stream
Legendary goth-punkers The Damned have announced a new album titled Darkadelic. In advance of its April 28th release date, the band has unleashed the first single, “The Invisible Man.”. Darkadelic marks The Damned’s first album since 2018’s Evil Spirits, and 12th studio LP overall. The UK band still features...
How to Get Tickets to Marco Antonio Solís’ 2023 Tour
Marco Antonio Solís has prepared a new solo outing after his two-year reunion run with Los Bukis, and tickets to the “El Buki World Tour 2023” will undoubtedly offer a different type of show from the Latin music legend as he performs his individual hits like “Si No Te Hubieras Ido,” “Más Que Tu Amigo,” and “O Me Voy o Te Vas.”
Beyoncé Announces “The Renaissance World Tour”
At last, Beyoncé has announced “The Renaissance World Tour.” The 47-date trek kicks off in Europe in May, followed by a run of North American stadium shows beginning in July. Produced by Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation, “The Renaissance World Tour” kicks off on...
Elton John Announces Honky Château 50th Anniversary Edition
Elton John is celebrating the 50th anniversary of his fifth studio album Honky Château with a new deluxe edition reissue, out March 24th. It includes a handful of demos — including one for “Mellow,” which you can hear today — as well live recordings from a 1972 concert that included John’s first-ever public performance of “Rocket Man.”
Bryan Adams Announces 2023 Tour with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Bryan Adams is heading out on tour in 2023, and he’s bringing Joan Jett and the Blackhearts with him. The artists will embark on a North American tour that kicks off this summer. In support of his 15th studio album, last year’s So Happy It Hurts, the aptly titled...
2023 Inkcarceration Festival Lineup: Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Slipknot, and More
The Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival has revealed its 2023 lineup, featuring headliners Limp Bizkit, Pantera and Slipknot. The festival is set for July 14th-16th at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio, where the movie The Shawshank Redemption was filmed. Single day and weekend passes are on sale now via Inkcarceration’s official website or StubHub.
