Read full article on original website
Related
After death of 5 year old, family and Michigan senator demand more transparency from CPS
A Michigan lawmaker and the family of a boy who was allegedly beaten to death by his parents have spoken out about the system they believed failed him. Candace Rush and Ashley Belcher were joined by Sen. Jim Runestad, R-White Lake, Thursday, Feb. 2 for a press conference at the Michigan Capitol over concerns that a lack of action by Child Protective Services (CPS) contributed to the death of Rush and Belcher’s nephew, Ethan, 5.
Michigan Sierra Club names Debbie Dingell environmentalist of the year
ANN ARBOR, MI — The Sierra Club’s Michigan chapter has named U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, its 2022 environmentalist of the year. The environmental group cited Dingell’s strong advocacy for the federal Inflation Reduction Act — the biggest piece of climate legislation ever passed by Congress — as a reason for bestowing her with the group’s highest honor.
Michigan school board member sues over removal as president
ADDISON, MI - A Lenawee County school board member is suing other members of the board who voted to remove him as president. Addison School Board Member Scott Williams filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court’s Eastern District in Detroit in November 2022, claiming he was removed from his role as president without cause.
Gov. Whitmer fills vacant regent, trustee spots at 6 Michigan universities
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed multiple people to vacant positions on six university boards of regents and trustees. The appointments, likely to be approved in the Democratically-controlled state Senate, account for vacancies at Eastern Michigan University, Central Michigan University, Western Michigan University, Northern Michigan University, Grand Valley State University and Ferris State University.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
26K+
Followers
34K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 4