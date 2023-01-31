ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitol Police Arrest Cop Impersonator Armed With ‘Stash of Knives’

By Katie Hawkinson
 4 days ago
U.S. Capitol Police

United States Capitol Police said they arrested a suspected police impersonator Monday who was armed with “a stash of knives.” Max Eli Viner, 37, was wanted for questioning by the United States Secret Service when Capitol cops caught him near the National Gallery of Art, according to a Capitol Police press release. He was allegedly first spotted by Secret Service officers just over half a mile from the White House minutes before his arrest. Both forces arrived on the scene and found that Viner was armed with multiple knives and a chainsaw blade, according to the release. His SUV also contained fake police equipment, shell casings, a smoke grenade and a gas mask, police said. Charges of impersonating a police officer and possession of a prohibited weapon are pending.

