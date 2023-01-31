Catherine Reynolds (Smith) has become our newest angel to watch over us.



Cathy, a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend to many passed away peacefully on January 25, 2023. Cathy was born in Newark, NJ and was raised in Spring Lake.



Cathy offered unconditional love and always had a smile with a kind word for all. She loved her family with all her heart and her giving spirit reached the many people she interacted with during her career in the medical field. Cathy loved spending time at the beach – all she needed was a beach chair and a book and it was a beautiful day. With family and friends she spent many hours dedicated to raising funds for the American Cancer Society and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and became a leading fundraiser for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.



Cathy was predeceased by her parents, Mariellen (Langan) Smith and Donald J. Smith and her brother DJ Smith. Surviving are her husband Gregory J. Reynolds, daughter Moia Reynolds and son Gregory Reynolds and fiancé April Hamilton and her siblings Debbie Gill and husband Keith Gill, Alan Smith, Mariellen Heinze and husband Jeff Heinze, Timothy J. Smith and Tami Weber, John Smith and her in laws Patricia Reynolds, Susan and Gil Hewson, Kathy and Jerry Lichtstein, Jim and Carter Reynolds, Barbara and Bill Haggerty, Mike and Sue Reynolds, Richard and Kim Reynolds, Stephen and Julia Reynolds and many nieces and nephews.



Cathy was loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew and enjoyed a laugh with her.



Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 3-6pm at the O’Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall, NJ. Committal will be private. In lieu of flowers St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105. For more information or to send condolences please visit http://www.obrienfuneralhome. com