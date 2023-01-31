Read full article on original website
michael sullivan
5d ago
So she had to dress as the player , put her name in the book , warmup and then play. Everybody associated with her school knows - other coaches , players , parents , fans …. Nobody tries to stop her ?
Reply
15
twinkledb
5d ago
She isn’t doing anything wrong, she identifies as a 13 year old basketball player and that makes her entitled. JS
Reply(3)
10
Rex Russell
5d ago
Head coach not fired also? Who put her in the game? "Player-Coach!"
Reply
6
Comments / 18