Luka Doncic Matches LeBron James' 50-Point Record In 5 Years But Is Still Far Away From Michael Jordan

Luka Doncic makes history after his 53-point performance against the Pistons. He tied LeBron James' record, but is still far from Michael Jordan.

Luka Doncic is in his fifth season, and with each season, the European magician has only gotten better. In the 2022-23 NBA season, Doncic has surpassed all expectations and has been putting up monster numbers casually.

The Dallas Mavericks' most recent matchup against the Detroit Pistons was yet another example of Luka Doncic 's insane scoring ability. Luka recorded 53 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists while playing 36 minutes against the Pistons.

Despite scoring 53 points, the Mavericks barely managed to win the game and improve their record to 27-25.

Luka Doncic Matches LeBron James' 50-Point Record

Doncic's 53-point performance helped him once again enter the NBA history books. His performance against the Pistons helped him in recording the 5th 50-point game of his career. He has now tied LeBron James ' tally of 2nd most 50-point games in the first five seasons in the last 50 years.

Luka Doncic recorded his 5th career 50-point game. In the last 50 years, Michael Jordan and LeBron James are the only other players with that many 50-point games in their first 5 seasons. Michael Jordan 17 Luka Doncic 5 LeBron James 5

Yes, you read it right, even though scoring five 50-point games in the first five seasons for any NBA player is a great achievement, Michael Jordan had 17 50-point games by the end of his fifth season in the NBA.

Stats like these once again prove that Michael Jordan was simply on a different level when it came to scoring . There are not many who could match his level, but Luka Doncic is certainly among modern-day players who may end up touching the level of MJ, at least in terms of scoring.

Considering Luka is currently averaging 33.4 PPG, 8.9 RPG, and 8.3 APG, he is destined to have a legendary 2022-23 NBA season. But will all his efforts go to waste come playoff time? Only time will tell.

