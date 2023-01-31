“Regarding the Missing Objects,” a group exhibition on view at the Hyde Park Art Center, takes absence as its theme. There is the absence of one of the artists whose work is included in the show, Dana Carter, who died before the exhibition opened. Then there are the missing objects of the show’s title, a subtle reference to a not-so-subtle act of institutional censorship which resulted in this show, an earlier iteration of which was meant to take place at the Spertus Institute in 2019.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO