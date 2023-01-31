ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CHICAGO READER

J.T. Brown’s ‘nanny goat’ horn still echoes through the blues

Since 2004 Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) has used the Secret History of Chicago Music to shine a light on worthy artists with Chicago ties who’ve been forgotten, underrated, or never noticed in the first place. When you think of the blues, you probably think of guitars (acoustic and...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

The City Council’s “newbie caucus” prep for their first aldermanic race

Four times during her term, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has invited applications for aldermanic seats that opened due to a resignation. A committee interviewed them before she interviewed finalists and made the decision. She appointed four relative moderates, in terms of Chicago politics—two with family connections to the ward, three women of color, two Millennials, one gay man. They call themselves the Newbie Caucus.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Caryl Churchill gets some love from Chicago theaters

British playwright Caryl Churchill is having a bit of a moment this month in Chicago. Court Theatre opens her rarely produced 1983 play, Fen, under the direction of Vanessa Stalling on February 10. And Curious Theatre Branch opens This Is Not a Churchill—four plays inspired by her work—this weekend at the Facility Theatre in Humboldt Park.
Present absence
CHICAGO READER

Present absence

“Regarding the Missing Objects,” a group exhibition on view at the Hyde Park Art Center, takes absence as its theme. There is the absence of one of the artists whose work is included in the show, Dana Carter, who died before the exhibition opened. Then there are the missing objects of the show’s title, a subtle reference to a not-so-subtle act of institutional censorship which resulted in this show, an earlier iteration of which was meant to take place at the Spertus Institute in 2019.
CHICAGO, IL

