Pennsylvania State

Philip Greenberg
5d ago

Aren’t we one of the few countries who are still pushing this genetically modified and genetically modified pesticide corn and wheat . People are demanding healthier food - see how Monsanto has helped destroy our food stock

Marilyn Dragon
5d ago

I don't blame them rejecting gmo corn. maybe our farming practices should change...ya think?? our food is horribly grown...dictated by banks...I worked for one in farm country...long story

Dana Kendrick
5d ago

It's called supply and demand if Mexico does not want gmo corn stop producing it! You shouldn't have fallen prey to Monsanto to begin with!

