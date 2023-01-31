ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Egg Shortage To Worsen: How To Prepare as Spring Holiday Approaches

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r5lHc_0kXa6fEq00

Eggs have become a symbol of recent (and relentless) inflation — they rose an eye-popping 11.1% in November and are up a whopping 59.9% over the past 12 months, according to the consumer price index (CPI). And it seems like there will be fewer Easter eggs in 2023, as prices might not fall given that the shortage seems set to worsen .

See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps
Read: 3 Ways Smart People Save Money When Filing Their Taxes
Find: 11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

A confluence of factors has affected the enormous price hike and the shortage, including inflation, avian bird flu and what at least one industry watchdog called a “collusive scheme” in the industry.

As Newsweek reported, in the U.S., more than 58 million birds in 47 states have been affected by the avian flu. And because of recurrent outbreaks, U.S. egg inventories were 29% lower in the last week of December 2022 than at the beginning of the year — and by the end of December, more than 43 million egg-laying hens were lost to the disease itself (or to depopulation) since the outbreak began in February 2022, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Beyond this, earlier this month — in response to record-high egg prices and just before testifying at an open meeting of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) — Farm Action sent a letter urging the FTC “to promptly open an investigation into the egg industry, prosecute any violations of the antitrust laws it finds within, and ultimately, get the American people their money back,” according to a statement.

Farm Action said it was concerned  “over apparent price gouging, price coordination, and other unfair or deceptive acts or practices by dominant producers of eggs.”

The letter noted that, “The real culprit behind this 138% hike in the price of a carton of eggs appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits reaching as high as 40%.”

As Easter is looming, it seems like there will still be a shortage. As Newsweek reported: “The bird flu, which usually hits during migration in spring only to once again disappear a few months down the line, did not come and go last year. It stayed, and it has given no signs of slowing.”

How To Save Money on Eggs Despite Soaring Prices

There are a few ways one can save money on eggs, even if prices continue to soar at the supermarket. For one, it might pay off to visit your local farmer’s market. Not only will independent farmers or small farm operations likely offer you lower prices than the supermarket might at this point in time (especially if they are not buying into the alleged price fixing Farm Action is accusing the commercial producers of engaging in), but local eggs are typically of higher quality. Birds raised by independent farmers are also often treated to much better living conditions and high quality feed, making this perhaps a more ethical choice as well. During these times, small farms also often advertise eggs for sale on Facebook Marketplace or other such venues.

Take Our Poll: Are You In Favor of More Inflation Relief in 2023?
More: Eggs and Other Foods That Got Crazy Expensive in 2022

Of course, keeping an eye on sales flyers and coupons can also save you at the checkout, so be sure to snag up a few cartons of eggs whenever the price dips (or a new coupon shows up). Buying in bulk whenever possible is also a good idea, presuming you will either eat the eggs before they go bad (or freeze them).

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Egg Shortage To Worsen: How To Prepare as Spring Holiday Approaches

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

8 Best Deals at the Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree is a popular go-to store for frugal shoppers, but many customers might not realize just how much they can actually save by shopping there. From household items and party supplies to pantry...
CBS Pittsburgh

Backyard chickens solve the egg shortage, but is it worth it?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the price of eggs more than double over the last year and some reported shortages, some consumers are looking at raising chickens in their backyards.As KDKA money editor Jon Delano reports, that may be fun for some, but not always the best economic decision.Jody Choder never has an egg shortage at her home in Highland Park.She has 15 chickens in her backyard."They're a lot of fun to have. You've got eggs every day," says Choder. "But I don't think they're really cost benefited if you think you're going to save money by having chickens and not...
CNET

Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recall Issued

Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
PennLive.com

Stamp prices increasing this weekend: How much will Forever stamps cost?

It’s going to cost more to send a letter starting Sunday. To cope with the rising cost of operations, the United States Postal Service is set to increase the cost of postage effective Jan. 22. Prices are going up about 4.2%, with first-class Forever stamp prices increasing by 3 cents from 60 cents to 63 cents.
AOL Corp

SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?

SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits can only be used to purchase eligible items. Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?. Find Out: How To...
ILLINOIS STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
235K+
Followers
16K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy