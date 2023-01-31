ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

U.S. says Russia violating New START nuclear arms control treaty

By Humeyra Pamuk
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Z8Dw_0kXa6dTO00

WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday accused Russia of violating the New START Treaty, the last major pillar of post-Cold War nuclear arms control between the two countries, saying Moscow was refusing to allow inspection activities on its territory.

The treaty came into force in 2011 and was extended in 2021 for five more years. It caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads that the United States and Russia can deploy, and the deployment of land- and submarine-based missiles and bombers to deliver them.

The two countries, which during the Cold War were constrained by a tangle of arms control agreements, still account together for about 90% of the world's nuclear warheads.

Washington has been eager to preserve the treaty but ties with Moscow are the worst in decades over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which could complicate attempts by President Joe Biden's administration to maintain and reach a follow-on agreement.

"Russia’s refusal to facilitate inspection activities prevents the United States from exercising important rights under the treaty and threatens the viability of U.S.-Russian nuclear arms control," a State Department spokesperson said in emailed comments.

Russian ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying that "arms control cannot be isolated from geopolitical realities" and Russia saw it as inappropriate to invite the U.S. military to its strategic facilities at the moment.

Antonov said Russia would nevertheless stick to other New START terms and limitations.

Leaders of national security committees in the U.S. Senate, which must approve treaties, said Moscow's failure to comply would affect future arms pacts.

"But to be very clear, compliance with New START treaty obligations will be critical to Senate consideration of any future strategic arms control treaty with Moscow," Democratic Senators Bob Menendez, Jack Reed and Mark Warner said in a statement.

Menendez chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Reed the Senate Armed Services panel and Warner the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Moscow in August suspended cooperation with inspections under the treaty, blaming travel restrictions imposed by Washington and its allies after Russian forces invaded neighbor Ukraine in February last year, but said it was still committed to complying with the provisions of the treaty.

The State Department spokesperson added that Russia had a "clear path" for returning to compliance by allowing inspection activities, and that Washington remains ready to work with Russia to fully implement the treaty.

"The New START Treaty remains in the national security interests of the United States," the spokesperson said.

Talks between Moscow and Washington on resuming inspections under New START were due to take place in November in Egypt, but Russia postponed them and neither side has set a new date.

On Monday, Russia told the United States that the treaty could expire in 2026 without a replacement because it said Washington was trying to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine.

Asked if Moscow could envisage there being no nuclear arms control treaty after 2026, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the RIA state new agency: "This is quite a possible scenario."

The United States has supplied more than $27 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the invasion, including more than 1,600 Stinger anti-aircraft rocket systems, 8,500 Javelin anti-tank missile systems and 1 million 155mm artillery rounds.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 53

Gary Santiago
2d ago

Dear Father in Heaven,Great is your name. may you come, REIGN and rule now on YOUR Precious Land. continue to give us Your breath of life, cover us with your blood, feed us Lord, forgive US individually and as a nation, help us to forgive each other , put a hedge of protection upon us guarding us from all evil, remind the United States of America that WE ARE YOUR PEOPLE. HELP US turn to You even right this very movement, for unto you Lord God be the Glory. IN THE HOLY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST. AMEN

Reply(3)
17
Don the king
2d ago

Biden has sold us americans out now he he walking us into a deadly war. he lies to much and says he won't do this and that. but than he does it

Reply(1)
5
Rob G
2d ago

Don't concern yourself with your enemies possible abilities... Make sure your own are very lethal, second nature, and 100% secret.

Reply
4
Related
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

As the Russia-Ukraine War rages into 2023, the economic and human cost of the Russian invasion of its neighbor continues to rise. The war began in February 2022, and several months into the conflict an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin made a startling statement about a potential Russian military strike on a major Western city if NATO was drawn into the war.
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Markets Insider

Putin's retaliation against sanctions has backfired and could cost Russia $150 billion this year, RBC analyst says

Putin's retaliation against western sanctions has backfired, according to RBC strategist Timothy Ash. Ash estimated that cratering demand for Russian energy could cost the nation $150 billion this year. It highlights "the error of Vladimir Putin's calculations when he launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine," Ash said. Putin's backlash against...
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un Wanted US Military In South Korea For Protection From Xi Jinping, Says Mike Pompeo

Kim Jong Un once told former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he needed the U.S. military in South Korea to protect himself from the dominance of China. What Happened: In his new memoir titled "Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love," Pompeo said Kim told him that he was not bothered at all by the U.S. military presence in Seoul during a conversation on his first trip to Pyongyang in March 2018.
TheDailyBeast

Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot

LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says

A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'

After floating a peace plan in October 2022 to end the Ukraine war, Elon Musk later discussed the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday (Oct. 14) quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday (Oct. 17).
Reuters

Reuters

689K+
Followers
377K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy