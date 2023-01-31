Read full article on original website
Elon Musk wins lawsuit over 'funding secured' tweet
A California jury has ruled that Elon Musk is not liable for losses experienced by Tesla shareholders following his controversial "funding secured" tweet from 2018.
Why Twitter users are upset about the platform's latest change
Users are once again worried about Twitter's future and overall culture following the platform's announcement that it will no longer provide free access to its API. Here's what API is and how this change could affect Twitter.
