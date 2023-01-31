It's not unusual for filmmakers to sneak cameos and Easter eggs into their projects. It can serve as a way to offer a fun nod to audience members who pay attention or to bring a theme full circle. And throughout James Cameron's many movies, he has included many such shoutouts, a habit readily on display with his most recent cinematic offering, "Avatar: The Way of Water." When looking at multiple shots from the blockbuster sequel, it's clear Cameron is paying homage to his previous work — just look at how the Sky People return to Pandora in the opening of the film. It's an apocalyptic sequence not unlike something out of a "Terminator" movie. Plus, later in the movie, everyone has to survive a sinking ship, even going so far as to locate air pockets in the downed vessel — a sequence that certainly calls to mind some of the most tearful moments of "Titanic."

