Top WR prospect singing Troy Brown's praises at Shrine Bowl

The New England Patriots coaching staff is in Las Vegas this week for the Shrine Bowl. They have gotten a chance to work with several high-profile prospects, including Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Flowers had a decorated career at Boston College that saw him finish it off with a tremendous senior season in 2022. He set the BC single-season mark in receiving touchdowns with 12 on the year. He also tied the record for receptions in a season with 78. Flowers was clearly a threat at the position, amassing 1,077 receiving yards on the season.

It has been a productive career overall on Chestnut Hill for the top-ranked prospect, who has recorded 200 catches for 3,056 yards and 29 touchdowns in four seasons.

While preparing for the Shrine Bowl, Flowers has had the chance to work with Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown, and so far, it has been nothing but a positive experience, as he told Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar.

“It’s been high-demanding. I like that type of coaching,” said Flowers. “Make sure you’re on your P’s and Q’s. Make sure everything gets done the right way, every detail done the right way. It’s been good.”

“He [Troy Brown] makes sure you know everything about the play. He makes sure you’re very detailed and don’t go down the road of running the wrong routes or releases. He just wants you to get the job done.”

Flowers could be an option for New England, as they look to improve their offense. Quarterback Mac Jones is entering a crucial third season and more weapons around him would bolster the offense. Flowers would give New England the playmaking wide receiver needed to compete in today’s NFL.