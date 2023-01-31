ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta 'loves players even more' despite defeat

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his response to the Gunners' 1-0 defeat at Everton is to tell his players he "loves them more" than he did before the game. Watch highlights of Saturday's games on Match of the Day at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.
Six Nations: Scotland's bits and pieces cause Calcutta Cup sensation

After Duhan van der Swerver, to give him his proper name, ran through England like Gulliver among the Lilliputians half an hour into an epic Calcutta Cup, we would have written it in blood that he would never again score a try to rival it. Not in this championship, not in the next, not ever.

