kpug1170.com
High winds could knock out power in Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a high wind warning set to take effect from 10 am to 7 pm today, Friday, February 3rd. Forecasts say that we could see gusts up to 60 mph in western Whatcom County and San Juan County. Winds...
theorcasonian.com
Here comes that windy thing again
* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...San Juan County and Western Whatcom County. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Update: Here’s when wind, rain return to Whatcom. Power outages are possible
“Temperatures will rebound” to more seasonable levels, according to forecasts.
whatcom-news.com
WSP troopers are doing emphasis patrols in eastern Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Troopers with Washington State Patrol (WSP) report they are conducting emphasis patrols on Mount Baker Highway (SR542) and Valley Highway (SR9) today, Saturday, February 4th. WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding told Whatcom News troopers are looking for impaired and reckless drivers along with speed violators. In...
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
Stretch of I-5 in Marysville reopens after report of shots fired from car window
The freeway was shut down in both directions from 116th Street Northeast to just south of State Route 531 as deputies stopped the car.
everettpost.com
Pump track coming to Jennings Nature Park
What is a pump track? It’s a track designed for bicyclists looking for a serious workout. A pump track consists of a series of rollers and banked turns (berms) designed to be ridden by cyclists “pumping” the bike instead of peddling. Here’s an example from Leavenworth. Pump Track Video.
Who makes the best pancakes in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll
Our poll will be open until midnight on Wednesday, Feb. 8, so go vote now for your favorite.
everettpost.com
Snohomish County PUD Rate Increase Coming
No April Fool’s, Snohomish County PUD power customers will see a general 2 percent rate increase on April 1st this year. The generate rate increase was recently approved by the PUD Board of Commissioners and is in response to rising operational costs including higher material costs from inflationary pressure and supply chain challenges. The general rate increase also helps fund infrastructure and service modernization investments.
This unique Whatcom County food truck offers forest views and Asian-inspired cuisine
The food truck recently opened and makes Asian-inspired cuisine like loco moco, caramel pork sandwiches and coconut chicken bowls.
Cheers! This Bellingham beer rates among the 20 best in global craft beer ranking
The neighborhood brewery and cafe is known for its beers and European-style street foods.
ifiberone.com
Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one
VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
‘Everything is delicious!’ Poll finds most romantic restaurant for Valentines in Whatcom
Get your Valentine’s reservations for the restaurant that was voted the most romantic in Whatcom County.
thenorthernlight.com
Downtown thrift store to close by the end of February
Downtown Blaine thrift store Mulder’s Fundraiser Charity Boutique is closing at the end of the month. Mulder’s Fundraiser Charity Boutique owner Deanna Mulder said the store, formerly Wildbird Charity Boutique, will close for business by the end of February. The building is not yet sold. “I want to...
These two Bellingham auto dealerships purchased by a Canadian company
The acquisition is the first in the U.S. for the Canadian company, with a hope to extend its reach further internationally.
MyNorthwest.com
Family found to be dealing drugs from Lake Stevens restaurant
A woman found guilty of dealing drugs from her Lake Stevens restaurant, will now spend 10 years in prison. Prosecutors said Laura Rodriguez-Moreno also got her teen son involved in the drug trafficking ring. In her plea agreement, Rodriguez-Moreno admitted to distributing over two pounds of fentanyl pills. Her husband...
Need a pick-me up? This Bellingham coffee shop is named one of the top 25 in the country
The coffee shop is the only shop in Washington state to rank.
Marysville woman sentenced after using son to traffic drugs outside restaurant
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A Marysville woman was sentenced to prison Thursday, three years after an investigation unveiled a drug trafficking operation involving her Lake Stevens restaurant of which she and her husband are former co-owners. Laura Rodriguez-Moreno, 46, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine,...
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham store employee threatened with weapon during robbery
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police were dispatched to a reported theft at a retail store on January 30th, arrived to learn store staff had been threatened with a weapon when attempting to stop a subject who was leaving the store with unpaid products. According to an affidavit prepared by...
KGMI
Mount Vernon Pastor Arrested After Investigation Uncovers Drug-Dealing Business
MOUNT VERNON, Wash.- A pastor who admits to leading a “double life” faces charges for dealing drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish Counties. KIRO reports officers arrested 57-year-old Steve Parker in Mount Vernon January 19th and found nearly three pounds of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. Court documents state...
