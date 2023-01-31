ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

kpug1170.com

High winds could knock out power in Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a high wind warning set to take effect from 10 am to 7 pm today, Friday, February 3rd. Forecasts say that we could see gusts up to 60 mph in western Whatcom County and San Juan County. Winds...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
theorcasonian.com

Here comes that windy thing again

* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...San Juan County and Western Whatcom County. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

WSP troopers are doing emphasis patrols in eastern Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Troopers with Washington State Patrol (WSP) report they are conducting emphasis patrols on Mount Baker Highway (SR542) and Valley Highway (SR9) today, Saturday, February 4th. WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding told Whatcom News troopers are looking for impaired and reckless drivers along with speed violators. In...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
everettpost.com

Pump track coming to Jennings Nature Park

What is a pump track? It’s a track designed for bicyclists looking for a serious workout. A pump track consists of a series of rollers and banked turns (berms) designed to be ridden by cyclists “pumping” the bike instead of peddling. Here’s an example from Leavenworth. Pump Track Video.
MARYSVILLE, WA
everettpost.com

Snohomish County PUD Rate Increase Coming

No April Fool’s, Snohomish County PUD power customers will see a general 2 percent rate increase on April 1st this year. The generate rate increase was recently approved by the PUD Board of Commissioners and is in response to rising operational costs including higher material costs from inflationary pressure and supply chain challenges. The general rate increase also helps fund infrastructure and service modernization investments.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one

VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Downtown thrift store to close by the end of February

Downtown Blaine thrift store Mulder’s Fundraiser Charity Boutique is closing at the end of the month. Mulder’s Fundraiser Charity Boutique owner Deanna Mulder said the store, formerly Wildbird Charity Boutique, will close for business by the end of February. The building is not yet sold. “I want to...
BLAINE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Family found to be dealing drugs from Lake Stevens restaurant

A woman found guilty of dealing drugs from her Lake Stevens restaurant, will now spend 10 years in prison. Prosecutors said Laura Rodriguez-Moreno also got her teen son involved in the drug trafficking ring. In her plea agreement, Rodriguez-Moreno admitted to distributing over two pounds of fentanyl pills. Her husband...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
whatcom-news.com

Bellingham store employee threatened with weapon during robbery

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police were dispatched to a reported theft at a retail store on January 30th, arrived to learn store staff had been threatened with a weapon when attempting to stop a subject who was leaving the store with unpaid products. According to an affidavit prepared by...
BELLINGHAM, WA

