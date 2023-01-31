No April Fool’s, Snohomish County PUD power customers will see a general 2 percent rate increase on April 1st this year. The generate rate increase was recently approved by the PUD Board of Commissioners and is in response to rising operational costs including higher material costs from inflationary pressure and supply chain challenges. The general rate increase also helps fund infrastructure and service modernization investments.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO