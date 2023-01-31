Rutgers Junior Aiden Terry celebrated his birthday in grand fashion on Wednesday night. With Rutgers well on its way to a 90-55 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Terry nailed the first three-pointer of his career when he took a pass from Derek Simpson, set himself up nicely in the corner and nailed the biggest shot of his Rutgers career — sending all 8,000 in attendance into a frenzy chanting “Ai-den Terry!”

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO