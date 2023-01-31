Read full article on original website
Rutgers’ Aiden Terry is Scarlet Knights Unsung Hero on Birthday
Rutgers Junior Aiden Terry celebrated his birthday in grand fashion on Wednesday night. With Rutgers well on its way to a 90-55 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Terry nailed the first three-pointer of his career when he took a pass from Derek Simpson, set himself up nicely in the corner and nailed the biggest shot of his Rutgers career — sending all 8,000 in attendance into a frenzy chanting “Ai-den Terry!”
