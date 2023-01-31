ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

3 Dots Downtown hosts 'Baby Rave' for children in State College

Children of all ages and their parents and guardians came to dance the morning away at 3 Dots Downtown's "Baby Rave” from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Corey Elbin, director of Gorinto Productions, was the DJ for the event with a collection of all-vinyl disco and old-school house music while children dressed in pajamas and costumes danced with their parents and guardians.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Former Penn State employee pleads guilty to wire fraud, fraudulently selling equipment

A former Penn State employee pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court after fraudulently selling equipment he obtained through the university on Thursday, according court documents. According to court documents, Daniel Sickels worked as a networks and systems manager in the Office of Development and Alumni Relations. From April...
Digital Collegian

Cal Fisher leads No. 4 Penn State men’s volleyball to win over No. 10 USC in return to the floor

After losing three sets by two points to No. 3 Long Beach State last week, Penn State bounced back with a 3-1 win against No. 10 USC on Friday night. As part of the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge, the Nittany Lions hosted the Trojans in Rec Hall. The blue and white are in the midst of a tough part of their schedule, as USC is their fourth-straight top ten opponent.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

‘We’re one unit’ | Teamwork makes the dream work for Penn State men’s volleyball

In Friday night’s top-10 matchup in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge, No. 4 Penn State beat No. 10 USC by a score of 3-1. Throughout the match, there were multiple instances of each team catching up with the other in points. A prime example of this came at the end of the first set, when the Nittany Lions ended up winning after a long-winded finale by a final score of 30-28.
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s volleyball defense brings the heat against No. 2 UCLA

After defeating No. 10 USC the night before, No. 4 Penn State went into the final matchup of the Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge with high hopes against No. 2 UCLA. After UCLA played some teams early in the season that “haven’t been playing great volleyball yet,” Bruins coach John Speraw was excited for the challenge this weekend and knew it would be a true gauge of how his team was progressing thus far.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Position preview | Penn State men’s lacrosse goalies, defenders look to bounce back in 2023

After a rough season with a 3-11 record in 2022, Penn State looks to have a bounce-back season in 2023. Not much went the Nittany Lions’ way last season, as five of their 11 losses were by one goal. This upcoming season, they look to get back to their 2019 ways of winning the Big Ten Tournament and making it to the NCAA Tournament semifinals. A big part of that success came in the net.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s hockey topples Ohio State in top-10 clash

Ahead of Friday’s tilt opposite No. 7 Ohio State, Penn State made a surprising decision. Guy Gadowsky placed freshman goalie Noah Grannan into the starting lineup, with junior mainstay Liam Souliere serving as his backup. Thirty-two saves later, Grannan and Penn State were back in the win column, winning 4-3 over the Buckeyes.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

