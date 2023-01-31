Read full article on original website
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes return to action at home for weekend set against No. 9 Nittany LionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Digital Collegian
3 Dots Downtown hosts 'Baby Rave' for children in State College
Children of all ages and their parents and guardians came to dance the morning away at 3 Dots Downtown's "Baby Rave” from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Corey Elbin, director of Gorinto Productions, was the DJ for the event with a collection of all-vinyl disco and old-school house music while children dressed in pajamas and costumes danced with their parents and guardians.
Digital Collegian
Penn State Athletics makes 'staff changes,' 5 assistant athletic directors no longer listed on directory
There are nearly three months before Pat Kraft’s first year as Penn State’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics concludes, but he’s already making major administrative staff changes. Five assistant athletic directors are no longer listed in the staff directory, following “staff changes,” as confirmed to the Collegian...
Digital Collegian
Punxsutawney Phil provides Penn State students with ‘divine doctrine’ of weather predictions
With State College experiencing below-freezing temperatures, students continue longing for the warm, sunny months. Unfortunately, according to Punxsutawney Phil, everyone will have to wait a little bit longer. Groundhog Day is a long-standing tradition, marking Feb. 2 the day that Punxsutawney Phil comes out of his burrow. If he sees...
Digital Collegian
State College Area High School quarterback Finn Furmanek commits to Penn State football as walk-on
Penn State received the commitment of a local preferred walk-on on Friday afternoon. Finn Furmanek, a member of State College Area High School’s squad, announced his intention to continue his athletic career with the Nittany Lions on his Twitter account. Furmanek, standing at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, is listed...
Digital Collegian
Former Penn State employee pleads guilty to wire fraud, fraudulently selling equipment
A former Penn State employee pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court after fraudulently selling equipment he obtained through the university on Thursday, according court documents. According to court documents, Daniel Sickels worked as a networks and systems manager in the Office of Development and Alumni Relations. From April...
Digital Collegian
More than just a number | Penn State men's lacrosse honors former Nittany Lions in win over Lafayette
Penn State opened its season against Lafayette on Saturday and won 21-11. The result washed some of the taste of last season’s matchup out of the team’s mouth. However, for some of the players on the team, they were playing for something much bigger. Two of the team’s...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey forward Tessa Janecke named to HCA Rookie of the Year watchlist
It's been a big freshman season for Penn State's Tessa Janecke. The Orangeville, Illinois, native was named to the 2023 Hockey Commissioner's Association's National Women's Rookie of the Year watch list. To date, the forward has tallied 17 goals and 17 assists for 34 points, most among rookies in the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s lacrosse looks to start its season on the right foot against Lafayette
The lacrosse season is upon us. Penn State kicks its season off against Lafayette on Saturday at Holuba Hall. Last year was a rather disappointing season for the blue and white. The Nittany Lions finished their season 3-11 and 1-4 in conference play. However, one of their few wins last year came against Lafayette in the first game of the season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's lacrosse gets contributions up and down the lineup in season-opening win
Penn State took it to Lafayette today in its dominant 21-11 victory at Holuba Hall. Sophomore midfielder Matt Traynor tallied five goals for the blue and white in Saturday’s game. “It was just good to get out here,” Traynor said. “My teammates definitely were the ones who made me...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling wins 40th dual meet in a row against No. 5 Ohio State
Penn State continued its three-year dual meet win streak Friday night against No. 5 Ohio State. The Nittany Lions traveled to the Covelli Center and took care of business once again, defeating the Buckeyes 29-9 to improve to 12-0 on the season. The Penn State-Ohio State dual meet got out...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's lacrosse opens season with a home victory over Lafayette
Penn State was all offense in its season opener. The Nittany Lions stormed past Lafayette 21-11 from Holuba Hall. Getting back to a winning culture — which was lacking during a disappointing 3-11 2022 season — is something that coach Jeff Tambroni is focusing on this season. “It’s...
Digital Collegian
Cal Fisher leads No. 4 Penn State men’s volleyball to win over No. 10 USC in return to the floor
After losing three sets by two points to No. 3 Long Beach State last week, Penn State bounced back with a 3-1 win against No. 10 USC on Friday night. As part of the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge, the Nittany Lions hosted the Trojans in Rec Hall. The blue and white are in the midst of a tough part of their schedule, as USC is their fourth-straight top ten opponent.
Digital Collegian
Winning at home a necessity as Penn State women’s basketball looks to build culture around program
Expectations for coach Carolyn Kieger and her program were as high as they’ve been entering her fourth year at the helm. After a successful stint at Marquette, where she made multiple NCAA tournament appearances with the Golden Eagles, Kieger arrived in Happy Valley in 2019 following the departure of Coquese Washington.
Digital Collegian
No. 4 Penn State men's volleyball upsets No. 2 UCLA in 4 sets thanks to relentless defense
After both teams came away with a victory against a ranked opponent in their first game of the Big Ten/Pac-12 challenge, Penn State and UCLA possessed all the momentum to collide in a top-five clash. The result ends in the blue and white’s favor, as the Nittany Lions hand a...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey speeds past Syracuse in dominant 7-goal victory
Penn State maintained its dominance over Syracuse this season. The Nittany Lions secured a 7-0 victory over the Orange at Tennity Ice Pavilion. After a fast-paced first period, the blue and white earned a 5-on-4 advantage at the midway point and set up its offense in Syracuse’s zone looking to jump ahead early.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball’s Ali Brigham answers the call in return to starting lineup
An unsuspected “spark” led the way for Penn State on Thursday, and her name is Ali Brigham. Following a successful season at George Washington in 2020-21, Brigham took her talents to Happy Valley with sights set on elevating her game to the next level. In her first season...
Digital Collegian
‘We’re one unit’ | Teamwork makes the dream work for Penn State men’s volleyball
In Friday night’s top-10 matchup in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge, No. 4 Penn State beat No. 10 USC by a score of 3-1. Throughout the match, there were multiple instances of each team catching up with the other in points. A prime example of this came at the end of the first set, when the Nittany Lions ended up winning after a long-winded finale by a final score of 30-28.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s volleyball defense brings the heat against No. 2 UCLA
After defeating No. 10 USC the night before, No. 4 Penn State went into the final matchup of the Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge with high hopes against No. 2 UCLA. After UCLA played some teams early in the season that “haven’t been playing great volleyball yet,” Bruins coach John Speraw was excited for the challenge this weekend and knew it would be a true gauge of how his team was progressing thus far.
Digital Collegian
Position preview | Penn State men’s lacrosse goalies, defenders look to bounce back in 2023
After a rough season with a 3-11 record in 2022, Penn State looks to have a bounce-back season in 2023. Not much went the Nittany Lions’ way last season, as five of their 11 losses were by one goal. This upcoming season, they look to get back to their 2019 ways of winning the Big Ten Tournament and making it to the NCAA Tournament semifinals. A big part of that success came in the net.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey topples Ohio State in top-10 clash
Ahead of Friday’s tilt opposite No. 7 Ohio State, Penn State made a surprising decision. Guy Gadowsky placed freshman goalie Noah Grannan into the starting lineup, with junior mainstay Liam Souliere serving as his backup. Thirty-two saves later, Grannan and Penn State were back in the win column, winning 4-3 over the Buckeyes.
