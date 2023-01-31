ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for delicious Chinese food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're a fan of Northern Chinese cuisine, you should check out this spot in Payne Commons. As the name of the place would suggest, the restaurant offers tasty kabobs. Customers love their lamb kabobs, which are full of flavor and spiced with cumin. If you're looking for something that packs a good amount of heat, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked pork. Other delicious and spicy dishes include the dry chili chicken, dan dan noodles, and Szechuan beef brisket soup. If you're looking for something with less spice, customers enjoy their 3-course Peking duck meal. The restaurant also offers staples such as sesame chicken, sweet and sour chicken, and wonton soup.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Heck’s Cafe Beachwood now open in former Blu, Moxie space

Heck’s Cafe, at 3355 Richmond Road in Beachwood, was slated to open Feb. 2. The third location for the restaurant, Heck’s Cafe takes over the space left behind by Cleveland restaurateur Brad Friedlander’s Blu, the Restaurant, which closed in April 2022 after opening in late 2018. The...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

North Collinwood’s LaSalle Theatre goes up for sale

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Northeast Shores Development Corp. is testing the market by listing the LaSalle Theatre for sale in Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood. NSDC announced this week that it plans to sell the 19,000-square-foot renovated theatre at 823 E. 185th St., which was acquired for an undisclosed amount in 2009.
CLEVELAND, OH
tourcounsel.com

Crocker Park | Shopping mall in Westlake, Ohio

Crocker Park is undoubtedly one of the best malls you can visit if you want to go shopping. Since, the spaces are spacious, beautiful and it has many stores oriented to the needs of the client, from department stores, boutiques, among other interesting options. Featured shopping stores: Nordstrom Rack, Bed...
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Crumb & Spigot planning to open new location

Chagrin Falls’ Crumb & Spigot is proposing a new location at 15322 Detroit Ave. The Lakewood City planning commission was slated to hear plans for the 3,500-square-foot restaurant Feb. 2. Crumb & Spigot is working with Cleveland-based Onyx Creative to design the 64-seat restaurant, which would also feature 20 outdoor seats.
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

6th car crashes into same Cleveland neighborhood yard in 3 months while exiting I-90

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the sixth time in three months, a car exiting I-90 has crashed into a yard on West Boulevard in Cleveland. It was in November when a speeding truck exiting the interstate slammed into a West Boulevard home, destroying the porch and narrowly missing the gas meter. Just minutes before that crash family members were sitting on the porch that was destroyed.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, Ohio

The other day, for once, I did not dine alone and got lunch with a friend. We went to Blue Habanero, a Mexican restaurant that specializes in tacos. To start, I ordered a virgin pina colada. I was tempted to get a non-virgin pina colada, but since I had to drive home, I was responsible and ordered a non-alcoholic beverage. Even without the booze, the pina colada was delightful. It was sweet, refreshing, and smoothly blended.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
OHIO STATE
newsnet5

Cleveland cutting 142 police positions

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has proposed reducing the number of police officers to help balance the city’s budget, a move that would reduce the understaffed CPD by 142 positions in a department facing backlogs, huge caseloads and costing taxpayers millions of dollars in overtime. Bibb once...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland accepting proposals for ‘golden’ piece of property

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The city of Cleveland is now accepting proposals for a piece of property ripe for development in the Gordon Square Arts District. The more than two acre lot on the intersection of W. 74th and Detroit Rd. used to be the home of the Watterson-Lake school. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
Morning Journal

The Adventure Factory opens in Avon Lake

Tucked away in an industrial business park in Avon Lake, Sheryl Bott and Shelley Stewart have brought a new kind of factory to the area. The Adventure Factory, 32925 Pin Oak Parkway, opened Feb. 3 with an official ribbon-cutting and fanfare from parents and children. The building process started in...
AVON LAKE, OH
Cleveland Scene

24 Fun Things to Do in Cleveland That Don't Involve Alcohol

Who says you need booze to have fun? Whether you're sober, temporarily abstaining, taking some dry January lessons into the rest of the year, or just don't feel like imbibing on a given weekend, there are plenty of things to do in Cleveland that don't involve alcohol. Need some inspiration?...
CLEVELAND, OH

