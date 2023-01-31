Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for delicious Chinese food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're a fan of Northern Chinese cuisine, you should check out this spot in Payne Commons. As the name of the place would suggest, the restaurant offers tasty kabobs. Customers love their lamb kabobs, which are full of flavor and spiced with cumin. If you're looking for something that packs a good amount of heat, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked pork. Other delicious and spicy dishes include the dry chili chicken, dan dan noodles, and Szechuan beef brisket soup. If you're looking for something with less spice, customers enjoy their 3-course Peking duck meal. The restaurant also offers staples such as sesame chicken, sweet and sour chicken, and wonton soup.
Cleveland Jewish News
Heck’s Cafe Beachwood now open in former Blu, Moxie space
Heck’s Cafe, at 3355 Richmond Road in Beachwood, was slated to open Feb. 2. The third location for the restaurant, Heck’s Cafe takes over the space left behind by Cleveland restaurateur Brad Friedlander’s Blu, the Restaurant, which closed in April 2022 after opening in late 2018. The...
North Collinwood’s LaSalle Theatre goes up for sale
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Northeast Shores Development Corp. is testing the market by listing the LaSalle Theatre for sale in Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood. NSDC announced this week that it plans to sell the 19,000-square-foot renovated theatre at 823 E. 185th St., which was acquired for an undisclosed amount in 2009.
Now Open: La Plaza Taqueria at Re: Bar Downtown
An abbreviated taco menu runs until 2 a.m. on weekends
Cain Park summer stage offerings to include ‘Rent,’ ‘Fun Home’: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- February is surely the coldest month of the year, but the folks at Cain Park are encouraging us to look ahead to warmer times. To get us started, they have announced two productions scheduled for the Cleveland Heights park’s Alma Theater this summer. They are the rock musical “Rent” and the introspective “Fun Home.”
tourcounsel.com
Crocker Park | Shopping mall in Westlake, Ohio
Crocker Park is undoubtedly one of the best malls you can visit if you want to go shopping. Since, the spaces are spacious, beautiful and it has many stores oriented to the needs of the client, from department stores, boutiques, among other interesting options. Featured shopping stores: Nordstrom Rack, Bed...
Cleveland Jewish News
Crumb & Spigot planning to open new location
Chagrin Falls’ Crumb & Spigot is proposing a new location at 15322 Detroit Ave. The Lakewood City planning commission was slated to hear plans for the 3,500-square-foot restaurant Feb. 2. Crumb & Spigot is working with Cleveland-based Onyx Creative to design the 64-seat restaurant, which would also feature 20 outdoor seats.
‘Hell’s Kitchen’ show launches local chef Alejandro Najar, he moves to The Blue Door Bakery & Cafe
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Alejandro Najar is the latest chef putting Greater Cleveland on the foodie map. For the 21st season of Gordon Ramsey’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” producers asked the young chef to compete. They’d seen his photos of his culinary output on Instagram and the rest is history. Almost.
cleveland19.com
6th car crashes into same Cleveland neighborhood yard in 3 months while exiting I-90
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the sixth time in three months, a car exiting I-90 has crashed into a yard on West Boulevard in Cleveland. It was in November when a speeding truck exiting the interstate slammed into a West Boulevard home, destroying the porch and narrowly missing the gas meter. Just minutes before that crash family members were sitting on the porch that was destroyed.
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, Ohio
The other day, for once, I did not dine alone and got lunch with a friend. We went to Blue Habanero, a Mexican restaurant that specializes in tacos. To start, I ordered a virgin pina colada. I was tempted to get a non-virgin pina colada, but since I had to drive home, I was responsible and ordered a non-alcoholic beverage. Even without the booze, the pina colada was delightful. It was sweet, refreshing, and smoothly blended.
3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
cleveland.com
6-bottle Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon collection being auctioned for NE Ohio charity
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Ohio is launching its first raffle of rare Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon. The raffle for a six-bottle collection runs through Friday, March 31. One winner will receive six bottles:. • Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year. • Van Winkle Special...
Downtown Cleveland Alliance: Occupancy and foot traffic are increasing
For the first time since the pandemic began, more than half of US workers were back at the office last week. The Downtown Cleveland Alliance has been comparing Cleveland’s recovery to those numbers.
Ari Maron Wants to Give East 4th Street a $1.65-Million Facelift, Make it Cleveland's First Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area
A canopy, pocket park, open-street dining and more are in the plans
newsnet5
Cleveland cutting 142 police positions
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has proposed reducing the number of police officers to help balance the city’s budget, a move that would reduce the understaffed CPD by 142 positions in a department facing backlogs, huge caseloads and costing taxpayers millions of dollars in overtime. Bibb once...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland accepting proposals for ‘golden’ piece of property
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The city of Cleveland is now accepting proposals for a piece of property ripe for development in the Gordon Square Arts District. The more than two acre lot on the intersection of W. 74th and Detroit Rd. used to be the home of the Watterson-Lake school. The...
Morning Journal
The Adventure Factory opens in Avon Lake
Tucked away in an industrial business park in Avon Lake, Sheryl Bott and Shelley Stewart have brought a new kind of factory to the area. The Adventure Factory, 32925 Pin Oak Parkway, opened Feb. 3 with an official ribbon-cutting and fanfare from parents and children. The building process started in...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts Failed
Cleveland, OH. - The City of Cleveland, Ohio, is attempting to eliminate the job search for their safety force. Mayor Justin Bibb announced his plan to eliminate 140 plus open positions to balance the City's budget.
Cleveland Scene
24 Fun Things to Do in Cleveland That Don't Involve Alcohol
Who says you need booze to have fun? Whether you're sober, temporarily abstaining, taking some dry January lessons into the rest of the year, or just don't feel like imbibing on a given weekend, there are plenty of things to do in Cleveland that don't involve alcohol. Need some inspiration?...
