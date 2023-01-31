Read full article on original website
Identity of Individual Found Dead During Water Street Fire Released
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, 30 Year Old Jason Donahue has been identified as the individual that was recovered following the fire on Water Street on January 25th, 2023. The Maine State Police and State Fire Marshall’s Office say they are continuing to...
Blowing Snow and Brutal Wind Chills Expected to Impact the Region Today
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. We started the morning off with few clouds, but as we got into the course of the morning they quickly broke apart allowing our temperatures to plummet. We likely reached our high temperature for the day just after midnight when we were into the lower 20s.
Dangerous Wind Chills Continue Tonight Along with Blowing Snow Chances
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone on this Friday. After westerly winds picked up through the day today, we’ve seen arctic air make its way into the region, bringing with it nasty wind chills going into this evening. A large area of high pressure is currently sitting off to our west and is expected to move to the southeast overnight tonight and into tomorrow. This will result in an eventual change in wind direction and warmer air working into the region for Sunday. Before we get there, we’ll still have to deal with some of the coldest temperatures we’ve seen in a long time, with record breaking wind chills possible overnight tonight and into tomorrow.
