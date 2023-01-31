CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Frontier says they plan to invest $100 million into bringing fiber internet to more than 100,000 more locations around West Virginia in 2023. They say this is part of Frontier’s partnership with the West Virginia Economic Development Office of Broadband. The Office of Broadband says they are bringing reliable internet to underserved areas of West Virginia.

