wfxrtv.com
Frontier planning $100 million investment into bringing more fiber internet to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Frontier says they plan to invest $100 million into bringing fiber internet to more than 100,000 more locations around West Virginia in 2023. They say this is part of Frontier’s partnership with the West Virginia Economic Development Office of Broadband. The Office of Broadband says they are bringing reliable internet to underserved areas of West Virginia.
Dozens show support after overdose death of Wakefield High School student
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A crowd gathered outside Wakefield High School Friday, three days after a student was found unconscious in a bathroom there and later died as the result of a drug overdose. Four other students were evaluated at the school. “My heart is broken,...
Warrant issued for man after alleged fight at St. Albans, West Virginia, basketball game
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – A warrant has been issued in connection to a fight that broke out at a high school boy’s basketball game on Tuesday, according to St. Albans Police Department Captain Philip Bass. Bass, who was at the matchup between St. Albans and Ripley High...
