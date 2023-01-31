Read full article on original website
Severance tax on lithium in South Dakota is now dead
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposal to make lithium mining subject to South Dakota’s 4.5% severance tax is no more. The Senate Taxation Committee voted 4-2 on Friday to kill the legislation, after hearing from state Department of Revenue official Jason Evans that HB 1072 was incomplete, even after several rounds of amendments, and that there’s time to work on a new version for next year.
South Dakota House panel now backs a property-tax cut, too
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Another proposal for a tax cut — this time, for South Dakota homeowners, through a reduction in property taxes for K-12 schools — is moving forward in the Legislature. The House Taxation Committee voted 13-0 Thursday to endorse HB-1043. The one-sentence bill would...
South Dakota House wants no change to legislators’ outside travel
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Legislature has two very different chambers. And the House of Representatives has made clear, again, that the Senate would be wise to keep that in mind. That message was delivered with shotgun-blast emphasis this week, as the House blew apart an attempt...
Native children welfare bill passes South Dakota committee
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) –A South Dakota bill aimed at placing Native American children with other relatives when they are removed from their families in abuse and neglect proceedings has been approved in a House committee. The bill sponsored by Democratic Rep. Peri Pourier passed the committee Friday on a...
Johnson plans study on post-election audits
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s new secretary of state intends to fight any legislation this year calling for post-election audits. Monae Johnson instead wants her office to host a study this summer. Johnson disclosed the plan Thursday to the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations. She said her...
SD Legislature might change law on student truancy
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Public school district officials in South Dakota no longer would be responsible for students in their communities who don’t attend their schools and appear to be missing classes, under a proposal moving through the South Dakota Legislature. The House Education Committee voted on Friday...
Summit Carbon Solutions signs easement agreements
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summit Carbon Solutions says Iowa landowners have signed easement agreements for two-thirds of the project’s route. The proposed CO2 pipeline has stirred controversy in several states, including South Dakota, Iowa and North Dakota. Landowners have been outspoken about their safety and other concerns....
SD educators worry new bill would lessen public school funding
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) –Two groups of South Dakota educators are speaking out against a legislative bill they argue would take away funding from the state’s public schools. If passed, House Bill 1234 would start a voucher program requiring the Department of Education to pay for in-state private school tuition for some South Dakota students. Representative Jon Hansen of Dell Rapids says this will allow parents to be in the driver’s seat of their child’s education.
$200 Million to build housing in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s news many South Dakota communities have been waiting for for months. This week, Governor Kristi Noem signed a bill approving $200 million in loans and grants for housing infrastructure in South Dakota. Communities from Rapid City to Sioux Falls and Yankton to...
South Dakota’s laws encouraged rapid growth of financial trusts
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — For more than three decades, South Dakota has seen a small but increasingly steady flow of applications from financial trusts whose leaders decided their legal charters should be in the Mount Rushmore State. In some of the earliest years, there weren’t any new applications. State records indicate there were just three operating in South Dakota as of 1996.
Hostage taker shot; Chinese balloon; South Dakota trusts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the top stories on First@4 for Friday, February 3. Police in Rapid City have shot a man after he took a gas station clerk hostage with a knife. The incident occurred shortly after noon (MT) in Rapid City on Friday.
Former White River school administrator banned from teaching in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – – A former White River school administrator can no longer teach in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Education has permanently revoked Gayle Cady’s educator certificate. Cady worked for the White River school district for four years. She was the elementary...
Retired general: Shoot down the Chinese balloon
CANTON, SD (KELO) — A retired two-star general in Lincoln County wants the U.S. to go ahead and shoot-down that Chinese balloon that’s been spotted in Montana and heading east, within reach of South Dakota. Lynn Hartsell, of Canton, doesn’t buy China says balloon spotted over US is for research that was blown-off course.
World War II vets dying rapidly
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In about 10 years there will be 1,751 World War II veterans still living in the U.S., according to data analyzed and shared this month by Statista. As of this year, there are about 87,000 of World War II veterans still living. The U.S....
Overnight fire; Watertown burglaries; Former administrator banned from teaching in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews were called to a fire in the northeast part of Sioux Falls early Friday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
Riding the snow wave in South Dakota
Conditions in the atmosphere are aligning similarly to the spring of 2018. Much of eastern and central South Dakota, from Aberdeen to Pierre and down to Yankton just to name a few, had thick fog for several days in January as well. If you believe in the old wives tale,...
"California has been mean to Black people": State reparations task force inches closer to final report
SACRAMENTO – The countdown is on as the state's reparations task force examines the harms of slavery and systemic racism. A final report is due by July.It is undoubtedly a touchy subject. "California has been mean to Black people," said Dr. Amos C. Brown, lead pastor of Third Baptist Church. Dr. Brown is one of nine members on the committee. His hope is the nation acknowledges the past."That this nation ultimately — before us immediately— that as a state and a city would make amends and correct the wrongs that were perpetrated against Black people," he said. Seeing eye-to-eye has...
Warming temperatures on the way: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, February 2
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been a cold day in KELOLAND. This afternoon parts of eastern KELOLAND have struggled to reach the single digits above zero. We have a north to northwest wind that will slowly die down throughout the night. With these cold temperatures, we so...
Warming this weekend: Storm Center PM Update — Friday, February 3
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eastern KELOLAND is warmer than yesterday, but there’s even warmer temperatures on the way. This afternoon struggled to get out of the single digits in eastern KELOLAND. Western South Dakota had no issues with warm temperatures. Winds are stronger across eastern KELOLAND out of the south. These winds and more sunlight will help warm us up.
