Health Headlines: Virtual Alzheimer’s Association education conference

(WTNH) — Scientists say that Black Americans and African Americans are twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease but less likely to reach out for services.

There is a virtual Alzheimer’s Association education conference for all dementia caregivers this weekend that will examine caregiver challenges and help those on this journey.

Pastor Dorothy Isles Smith, a clinical social worker and grief therapist, joined News 8 to dive into the topic.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

