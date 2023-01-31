Read full article on original website
Op-ed: Why open interest and trading volume are so important in options trading
Cryptocurrency options trading has become a hot topic in the investment world as more and more people seek to profit from the exciting and fast-paced world of digital assets. Even amid an incredibly tough period for cryptocurrency trading, crypto options are faring incredibly well – with trading volume in Bitcoin options alone reaching a level of $4.25 billion per week, neither the crypto winter nor the collapse of FTX are slowing the market. Even more impressive is that this activity level is driven primarily by call options.
Justin Sun backs FTX Debt token ‘FUD’ in possible securities law breach
Justin Sun, the founder of exchange Huobi, has put his name behind Debt DAO, a project claiming to be issuing FTX users’ debt as a bond token, FUD, on behalf of FTX creditors. In a Twitter thread, Debt DAO said it has been notified of around $100 million in debt by FTX creditors.
Coinbase leads the pack in crypto equities performance YTD
Looking at some of the top cryptocurrency stock’s performance since July 2021 and year-to-date (YTD). All stocks identified have been down since July 2021 — Tesla has been the best performer, down only 7% within that time frame. The worst offender has been SIlvergate Bank — down 82%...
Is the crypto bottom in? On-chain says yes, macro says pain occurs after the fed pause
The collapse of Terra (LUNA) in June 2022 was the spark that ignited a fire that kept devouring the crypto market. The chain reaction of prominent industry players bankrupting continued throughout the year and culminated with the collapse of FTX, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the industry. When...
Binance acquires S. Korea-based GOPAX exchange
Leading crypto exchange Binance has acquired a majority stake in South Korea-based GOPAX exchange, Bloomberg reports. Binance has been working to re-enter the South Korean market since it shuttered operations in 2021. As a result, it reportedly completed the due diligence needed to acquire GOPAX on Jan. 2. Binance has...
Core Scientific offloads 27,000 mining rigs to NYDIG to cover $38M loan
Bankrupt crypto miner Core Scientific would transfer its ownership of 27,403 mining machines to crypto lender NYDIG to pay off a $38.6 million loan, according to a Feb. 2 court filing. Core Scientific said the transferred machines are “no longer necessary” for its “current operations and future business plans.” It...
MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin holdings were valued at $2.2B in Q4 2022
MicroStrategy, known for its repeat investments in Bitcoin, purchased more of the digital asset last quarter, according to a Feb. 2 investor report. Andrew Kang, CFO of Microstrategy, said that the company increased its total Bitcoin holdings to approximately 132,500 BTC during the fourth quarter of 2022. That amount had a market value of $2.194 billion at the end of the quarter on Dec. 31, 2022.
Terra USTC surges 66% following approval to re-peg to $1
Terra Classic Stablecoin Terra UST (USTC) has surged over 66% following a governance approval to re-peg the stablecoin. Similarly, Terra Classic (LUNC) is also up 17.3% on the news, according to CryptoSlate data. On Jan. 3, the Terra Classic community passed a proposal to relink LUNA Classic and the de-pegged...
Binance terminates WazirX wallet services, asks it to withdraw users’ funds
Crypto exchange Binance asked WazirX operator Zanmai Labs to withdraw the funds on its Binance wallets because it was terminating its services to the firm, according to a Feb. 3 statement. Binance said it decided after Zanmai failed to clarify its misleading statements about the relationship between both firms. The...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Kraken closes Abu Dhabi office; Bithumb owner arrested
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Feb. 2 saw Kraken announce the closure of its Abu Dhabi office. Meanwhile, Bithumb owner Kang Jong-hyun has been arrested on embezzlement charges. Elsewhere, a Texas judge has ruled in favor of Sam Bankman-Fried in a securities case. Plus, research on the “bullishness” of investors around the world.
Finnish fintech Membrance launches Euro-based payment network
Finland-based fintech company Membrance Finance launched EUROe on Feb. 2, which claims to be the first EU-regulated stablecoin and payment network, according to the announcement posted on EUROe’s website. The EUROe operates as a full-reserve stablecoin by transforming a fiat Euro into a 1:1 pegged digital currency, as described...
Russia-based Sberbank to launch DeFi platform on Ethereum
Russian leading lender Sberbank has hinted at plans to launch decentralized finance (DeFi) platform on the Ethereum blockchain by the end of May, 2023, Interfax news reports. Sberbank director of the blockchain laboratory Konstantin Klimenko disclosed that the Russian bank was at an advanced stage of developing its DeFi platform.
Metaverse tokens show big gains in January with sector expected to reach $5 trillion value by 2030
After spending a considerable portion of 2022 in the doldrums, a number of tokens in the metaverse sector have seen considerable gains over the last several weeks, with 18 of the top 20 tokens in the sector seeing gains of up +319%, over the last 30 days. Magic and High...
NFT lending hits all-time high in loan volume, users, quantity
NFT lending has had its strongest month, with $444 million in monthly volume throughout January. A new report from NFTGators noted the “significant surge in NFT activity” as Polygon NFTs again surpassed Ethereum in volume. The rise in NFT lending is partly responsible for the increase in activity. BendDAO had the most significant volume in January at $36 million.
Ray Dalio gives his take on building a better Bitcoin
Founder of Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio said, “I don’t think Bitcoin is it” when it comes to effective money. The famed investor instead proposed an inflation-linked coin that would retain its purchasing without the wild volatility typical of the leading cryptocurrency. Dalio is not pro-Bitcoin. Speaking to...
OpeaSea announces slew of new creator tools
The NFT marketplace OpeaSea has launched a suite of new Drop features that give designers new tools to mint assets on the site. These include multi-stage minting phases, allowlist support, and rich narrative components, among other tools. The next phase of Drops was announced by OpenSea on Feb. 2. The...
Four men controlled 86% of Tether shares in 2018
A group of four men controlled 86% shares of the largest stablecoin in 2018, according to documents reportedly viewed by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Tether’s owners include an odd bunch from varied backgrounds but lacking extensive financial experience, the WSJ reported. Giancarlo Devasini — a former plastic surgeon...
Filecoin’s Protocol Labs lays off one-fifth of staff
Protocol Labs has become the latest cryptocurrency company to carry out a mass layoff, according to a Feb. 3 report from Forbes. The company reportedly laid off 89 people, representing 21% or approximately one-fifth of its workforce. The company cited poor market conditions and “macroeconomic challenges…in relation to Filecoin dynamics” as the reason for its layoffs.
