Hailed as a football soothsayer for his ability to accurately predict plays and viewed as a breath of fresh air after he arrived in the CBS broadcast booth alongside Jim Nantz in 2017, Tony Romo was rewarded with a record-breaking 10-year contract approximately three years ago that pays him upwards of $18 million per year. At the time, the deal seemed like a no-brainer, as Romo was a key component of the network’s most-watched programming. Now, three years later, some are calling Romo’s deal the worst contract in football, as many feel that his performance in the broadcast booth has slipped and he’s been underprepared ever since he signed his mega deal.

