Read full article on original website
Related
Robert Kraft’s Attempt to Lure Back Tom Brady Comes Three Years Too Late
To the surprise of some, but not his father, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning in a 51-second video posted on social media. Brady, who told his father Tom Brady Sr. about a week ago that he would be retiring, was to become a free agent once the NFL offseason officially begins in mid-March but will technically walk away from the league as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers unless he ends his retirement for a second time and signs with another team.
Report: CBS Execs Staged “Intervention” With Tony Romo Over Performance
Hailed as a football soothsayer for his ability to accurately predict plays and viewed as a breath of fresh air after he arrived in the CBS broadcast booth alongside Jim Nantz in 2017, Tony Romo was rewarded with a record-breaking 10-year contract approximately three years ago that pays him upwards of $18 million per year. At the time, the deal seemed like a no-brainer, as Romo was a key component of the network’s most-watched programming. Now, three years later, some are calling Romo’s deal the worst contract in football, as many feel that his performance in the broadcast booth has slipped and he’s been underprepared ever since he signed his mega deal.
Could Kyrie Irving Go to Lakers After Asking Nets Trade to Trade Him?
Outspoken anti-vaxxer, noted anti-Semite and sometimes NBA point guard Kyrie Irving has requested that the Brooklyn Nets trade him to a new team by Thursday’s deadline and informed the club he will leave in free agency this summer if his demand is not met, according to ESPN. Per The...
InsideHook
New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.https://www.insidehook.com/
Comments / 0