WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Philharmonic Musicians remain on strike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The on-going negotiation battle between the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association and Fort Wayne Philharmonic management continues. On Sunday, according to a release, musicians remain on strike following 4 hours of negotiations with Philharmonic management. The two parties have agreed to a wage package that...
WANE-TV
Cure weekend boredom with this free event for the whole family
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A free event at a local church has indoor entertainment Saturday for the whole family. Three Rivers Wesleyan Church is hosting its annual “Cabin Fever Family Fun Day” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jump around in a bounce house, play mini...
WANE-TV
Adventure awaits with all things camping at Fort Wayne show
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Adventurous families, there’s an expo at the Memorial Coliseum just for you this weekend. Fort Wayne’s RV & Camping Show is back from Thursday to Sunday. You can explore RVs on display and equipment fit for an outdoor adventure. Hours are 11...
WANE-TV
Families invited to McMillen Health Family Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next week McMillen Health is hosting a series of programs to help make families healthier. McMillen Health executive director Nicole Fairchild stopped by WANE 15 to talk more about the event. You can hear more in the interview above. McMillen Health Family Day is...
WANE-TV
Kung Fu Tea to open its doors at Jefferson Pointe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Bubble tea lovers, it’s time to make your way to Jefferson Pointe. Kung Fu Tea will open Monday, Feb. 6. Prior to this Fort Wayne location, the closest location was Fishers, Indiana. The chain has over 250 locations in the United States. The...
WANE-TV
Philharmonic free concert ahead of next negotiations meeting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players` Association performed a free concert Saturday evening of chamber orchestra favorites for the community. This is the third concert presented by the musicians during the current labor dispute between the musicians and management of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. The program had...
WANE-TV
S&V Liquors set to be built behind Oley’s Pizza in Aboite
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An S&V Liquors store is slated to be built on the property of a former motel behind the Oley’s Pizza at the corner of Homestead Road and West U.S. 24 in Aboite Township. That’s according to public records and an official with S&V...
inkfreenews.com
There’s a Reason to go to Avilla
AVILLA — A half-hour drive east of Lake Country is the village of Avilla. Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, except there is a place that brings folks from afar.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation looks back on 2022, forward to 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Over the past year, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation completed numerous projects to improve parts of the city. But the work is not done. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel stopped by WANE 15 to discuss the accomplishments of 2022, and what’s in store for 2023. You can learn more in the interview above.
WANE-TV
WATCH: Movers transport historic barn in Ohio
CONVOY, Ohio (WANE) – An Ohio barn that’s nearly a century old is on the move Friday. The structure, which stands at 4,000 square feet, is being transported almost a mile down the road in Convoy. At one time, horses and cattle called the barn home. Now, the...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control on 2022 growth, 2023 goal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This week, Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control shared its growth in 2022 and a goal to expand in 2023. FWACC said in a release this year’s budget addresses the “need to increase our headcount of staff and create more functional space at the shelter in 2023.”
WANE-TV
Downtown Fort Wayne ‘hole’ faced unexpected environmental remediation, but everything is ready to go now
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Environmental troubles and inflation were the culprits delaying the multi-million dollar Lofts at Headwaters project at the corner of Clinton and Superior streets, said a longtime developer Friday. “We all know it had environmental issues there,” said Don Steininger, member of the Capital Improvement...
WANE-TV
Future of fast food block across from Parkview Field will come with $6 million purchase by the capital improvement board
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) –Remember talk of an arena downtown? Or maybe a soccer stadium?. Although there are no formal plans yet for the half block of three fast food restaurants across from Parkview Field, you can bet there’s keen interest in developing the property. Some call it...
visitwabashcounty.com
Fort Wayne isn’t the only city with culinary talent: Meet 5 chefs making great food in Wabash County
Fort Wayne isn’t the only place in Northeast Indinan with a growing culinary scene. About an hour Southwest of the city, Wabash County has an ever-expanding roster of culinary talent worth exploring. Here are five Wabash chefs making mouthwatering local cuisines. 1. Chef Heather Chenault, Wabash Womans Clubhouse. Chenault...
WANE-TV
Stretch of Decatur Road to close for 3 months
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers who regularly pass through a busy section of Decatur Road should plan an alternate route for the next three months. Starting Monday, Decatur Road will be closed between Paulding and Tillman roads. The City of Fort Wayne said in a release detours can be taken on Anthony Boulevard or US 27/Lafayette Street.
WANE-TV
Citilink, Fort Wayne advocates talk accessibility on Transit Equity Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- On the birthday of Rosa Parks, locals are commemorating an icon of the Civil Rights Movement. On Transit Equity Day, organizations and individuals across the nation discuss the essential need for equal access to transportation. In honor of that basic right, Fort Wayne crowds met Saturday at American Legion Post #148.
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
WANE-TV
1 rescued from S. Calhoun apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters rescued one occupant from a burning building on S. Calhoun Street late Sunday night. The fire started around 10:45 p.m. at 1836 South Calhoun, near the intersection with W. Masterson Avenue. When fire crews arrived, flames were coming from a second floor apartment.
WANE-TV
‘Disgruntled customer’ pulls gun inside Lima Road Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A person described as a ‘disgruntled customer’ caused the Walmart located on Lima Road on Fort Wayne’s north side to be temporarily evacuated Thursday evening according to Fort Wayne police. Police were sent to the store just after 7 p.m. after a person...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne company hydrates Philly and KC pro football
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The NFL’s big game is next Sunday and a Fort Wayne company can take at least a drop of credit for the success of both Philadelphia and Kansas City. Wheelin’ Water hydration systems are used by both teams during team practices. In...
