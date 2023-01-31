Read full article on original website
UFC Vegas 68 Live Results: Lewis vs. Spivak
UFC Vegas 68 live results begin at 10 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT on Saturday, February, 4, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 68 live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC Vegas 68 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics. UFC Vegas 68 is also known as UFC Fight Night 218.
Isaac Moreno plans a simple game plan for Fury FC 74
Following a win in his pro debut in 2021, welterweight Isaac Moreno was able to carry his momentum into 2022 with three straight wins, including an impressive 17-second TKO of Johnny Pantoja at Fury FC 61 in May. For Moreno, the year went just about as well as he could...
Sergey Spivak Taps Out Derrick Lewis at UFC Vegas 68
No. 7 ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis and rising heavyweight star Sergey Spivak headlined the UFC Vegas 68 fight card on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Spivak was the first to throw, landing a jab to Lewis in the opening seconds of the fight. Lewis rushed forward but Spivak rotate away. The next time Lewis rushed in, Spivak clinched and hip tossed him to the canvas.
Bellator 290 Ceremonial Weigh-in: Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko
Watch the Bellator 290 Ceremonial Weigh-in featuring main event fighters heavyweight champ Ryan Bader and the legendary Fedor Emelianenko. Bader and Emelianenko rematch at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Saturday with the heavyweight championship on the line. It will also be the final fight of the iconic career of Emelianenko.
