Just like last year and the year before that, the world's most famous groundhog saw his shadow Punxsutawney Phil is back with his annual weather prediction. On Thursday morning, otherwise known as Groundhog Day, all eyes turned to Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania — and just like last year, and the year before that, the legendary groundhog saw his shadow. Per tradition, that means Phil predicts there'll be an extra six weeks of winter weather. Had Phil rose from his burrow and not seen his shadow, an early spring would have been predicted...

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO