Albany Herald
Reports: NFL fines Eagles' Brandon Graham, three 49ers
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham and three San Francisco 49ers players received fines from the NFL, multiple media outlets reported. The NFL docked Graham $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct for his actions during last Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Graham was not penalized during the game -- a 31-7 victory by the Eagles.
Albany Herald
Reports: Broncos letting DC Ejiro Evero out of contract
The Denver Broncos are letting defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract to pursue other opportunities, NFL Network and 9News reported Saturday night. The move paves the way for Evero to interview for the DC position in Minnesota as well as other teams, including the Carolina Panthers, who had also requested permission to interview him. 9News reports that Evero is most likely to be hired by the Vikings.
Albany Herald
TERRY MATTINGLY: It's getting harder to hide religious voices in NFL culture
Super Bowls create media storms, but many journalists and sports executives thought what happened in 1988 was totally out of bounds. The establishment was shocked when players and coaches from Denver and Washington, D.C., held a prayer meeting on the eve of this NFL rite. The powers that be worried that “fraternization” of this kind could damage this clash between gridiron warriors.
Albany Herald
Five Players the Atlanta Hawks Must Avoid at Trade Deadline
The NBA trade deadline is four days away, and rumors around the league are hitting a fever pitch. Among the teams considered most likely to shake up their roster, the Atlanta Hawks lead the pack.
