ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Reports: NFL fines Eagles' Brandon Graham, three 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham and three San Francisco 49ers players received fines from the NFL, multiple media outlets reported. The NFL docked Graham $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct for his actions during last Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Graham was not penalized during the game -- a 31-7 victory by the Eagles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Albany Herald

Reports: Broncos letting DC Ejiro Evero out of contract

The Denver Broncos are letting defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract to pursue other opportunities, NFL Network and 9News reported Saturday night. The move paves the way for Evero to interview for the DC position in Minnesota as well as other teams, including the Carolina Panthers, who had also requested permission to interview him. 9News reports that Evero is most likely to be hired by the Vikings.
DENVER, CO
Albany Herald

TERRY MATTINGLY: It's getting harder to hide religious voices in NFL culture

Super Bowls create media storms, but many journalists and sports executives thought what happened in 1988 was totally out of bounds. The establishment was shocked when players and coaches from Denver and Washington, D.C., held a prayer meeting on the eve of this NFL rite. The powers that be worried that “fraternization” of this kind could damage this clash between gridiron warriors.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy