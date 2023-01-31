Read full article on original website
Jalopnik
Honda Tells Owners to Stop Driving Recalled Takata Airbag Models
It’s been 15 years since the first Takata airbag recalls were announced, yet the deadly airbags are still killing drivers to this day. Despite warning after warning, many drivers still haven’t had their airbags replaced — and, thanks to parts shortages, many have never even had the opportunity. Now, Honda is putting its foot down about the recalled cars, telling owners to stop driving their vehicles until those faulty airbags are replaced.
MotorTrend Magazine
GM’s Vortec 8100 Engine: The 454’s Forgotten Big Brother
The General Motors Vortec 8100 V-8 engine was introduced in 2001 fullsize Chevy and GMC pickup trucks, RVs, vans, and SUVs as an alternative to the then-new Duramax diesel for customers seeking maximum hauling capability without the sourcing hassles and cost of diesel fuel. Also popular in maritime applications, the nautical version marketed by Crusader was branded Captains Choice, a great name if ever there was one. Of concern to car crafters, the Vortec 8100 (also known by its RPO number L18) was never offered in Chevrolet passenger cars because its hefty cast-iron heads and block bring total engine weight to 761 pounds.
Ford’s Punishment
Ford’s management may have been surprised by the reaction to its earnings. They were poor, but the media and analysts had a sharply negative view. And, there is the question of how long CEO Jim Farley can keep his job if Ford has another disastrous quarter. Criticisms ranged from a CNBC warning that it might […]
fordauthority.com
Ford Leaves Truck And Engine Manufacturing Association
Ford is investing heavily in all-electric vehicles as it aims to eventually convert its entire passenger vehicle lineup to EVs in Europe by 2030, though it hasn’t yet determined a date to do so in North America. Regardless, The Blue Oval has set lower expectations in terms of when it might electrify its heavier-duty commercial vehicles, which is understandable given the state of current EV battery technology. In the meantime, FoMoCo continues to back efforts to reduce climate change, which is precisely why it has decided to exit the Truck and Engine Manufacturing Association (EMA), according to Politico.
Jalopnik
McLaren’s 720S Replacement Will Be Its Last Car Without Electrification
It’s a strange time to be a supercar maker. You have to either throw all your money at developing an entirely new set of electric models, or you have to try and squeeze every last penny from your soon-to-be-illegal gas-powered models. For British automaker McLaren, the end of its internal combustion engine cars is nigh, and it’s preparing to roll out its final model that won’t feature any form of electrification.
Jalopnik
BMW Will Spend $870 Million To Make EVs and Batteries in Mexico
BMW is earmarking €800 million, or $866 million at current exchange rates, to begin production of its upcoming EVs and batteries in Mexico. It might be more appropriate to cite current exchange rates between the euro and peso now that Mexico is becoming a hotspot of EV production. In that case, BMW is investing a veritable fortune of 16.3 billion pesos to make its “Neue Klasse” fully-electric vehicles.
The Real Cost of Charging an Electric Car — Is It Cheaper Than Gas?
New, sleek electric cars are taking over the streets every day. They glide through intersections, and sidestep gas stations with space-like muteness and designs sculpted for the future. Undoubtedly, investing in an electric vehicle is a step closer to a less polluted planet, as well as the short-term wallet benefit...
Jalopnik
The Treasury Is Changing How It Classifies Cars to Make EV Tax Credits Apply Fairly
The U.S. Treasury Department is modifying its vehicle classifications after being criticized for using older standards that no longer apply to new vehicles. The Treasury relied on corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) standards to classify vehicles into segments, but these rules often place vehicles into different segments than intended, which is affecting the eligibility of certain models for EV tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act. Treasury is now dropping the old CAFE standards and switching to EPA Fuel Economy Labeling, which could make more EVs eligible for federal tax credits, according to Automotive News.
Ford vs. GM: A tale of two automakers
GM and Ford are driving down two different paths for investors, creating a divide within the automotive sector after quarterly earnings and input from the CEOs.
How Much Does It Cost to Wrap a Car?
My first car was a 1964 Volkswagen Beetle. Because it was inexpensive and there was little to lose, I decided to exercise my creativity and paint it myself. It took about two months for the paint to start peeling, and for me to understand the value of durable auto finishes applied with a spray gun.
Jalopnik
Red Bull's 2026 Formula 1 Power Units Won't Be Built by Ford
Today, Ford and Red Bull announced a new partnership, allowing the American automaker to return to Formula 1 in 2026. But the Red Bull Ford Powertrains logo that appeared during the announcement might have caused some confusion amidst the excitement. Red Bull Racing formed an independent company in 2021, called Red Bull Powertrains, aimed at developing an in-house power unit to debut for the 2026 season. The engine development arm already tested what is now the Red Bull Ford power unit for the first time late last year. In other words, despite the Ford name, it’s not exactly a Ford engine in F1.
roadrunner.travel
Gold Wings Return for 2023
Touring riders with a penchant for Honda bikes can look forward to the coming year. Honda has announced that it’s bringing the Gold Wing into 2023 with an updated model line. The 2023 lineup features four machines, including Gold Wing Tour Airbag DCT, Gold Wing Tour DCT, Gold Wing...
Autoblog
Matchbox releasing a line of limited-edition cars for its 70th birthday
Matchbox is celebrating its 70th birthday by releasing a series of limited-edition die-cast cars. Due out in stores throughout 2023, the commemorative cars include a surprisingly diverse selection ranging from vintage European sedans to late-model pickups. While official details are few and far between, the photos released by Matchbox parent...
RideApart
World's Oldest Production Motorcycle Sells For $212,000 At Auction
The early days of motorcycling were a wild time. From strapping engines to the frames of unsuspecting bicycles, to steam-powered velocipedes, people were eager to find new and improved ways to get around. New technological frontiers are typically a time of great experimentation, and this era in motorcycling was certainly no different.
See Chevrolet Corvette C8 Get Built In Detailed Assembly Line Video
For upwards of 40 years, Bowling Green, Kentucky has been the birthplace of new Chevrolet Corvettes. The facility started with the then-new 1984 C4 Corvette, and it continues today with C8 assembly. Much of the plant was upgraded to make that happen, which is mentioned along with other interesting Corvette details in a new 42-minute feature from savagegeese on YouTube.
electrek.co
Electrify America tells customers it will raise EV charging prices next month
US EV charging network Electrify America has announced an increase in prices beginning next month for all customers, including Pass+ members. The charging network broke down the price increases in an email to customers today. Electrify America currently operates one of the largest DC fast-charger networks in the United States,...
Jalopnik
State Farm Won't Insure Theft-Prone Hyundai and Kia Models In Louisiana
The Hyundai/Kia theft drama just keeps getting worse. The shockwaves from what started as a dumb social media trend have turned into a full-blown epidemic of headache for millions of Hyundai and Kia owners across the country. The latest blow: Insurance companies refusing to cover theft-prone models. New Orleans CBS affiliate 4WWL reports that State Farm is now declining coverage on certain Hyundai and Kia models in Louisiana, and potentially several other states.
Jalopnik
Self-Driving Truck Start-Up Faces Espionage Investigation Over China Connection
TuSimple develops self-driving software for trucking companies, but it might not be keeping those big-brained developments here in the good ol’ U.S. of A. Members of a U.S. national-security panel are urging the Justice Department to bring charges against two of TuSimple’s founders and the company’s current CFO for patents being improperly transferred to China-based startup, Hydron.
Jalopnik
Volvo Sets EV Truck Record With an 1,800-Mile Produce Delivery
A Volvo FH Electric commercial truck traveled round trip between Switzerland and Spain to deliver more than 22 tons of oranges, setting a new record in the process for distance traveled by an EV truck. Volvo’s fully-electric big rig drove 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles) over the course of seven days — as opposed to the four days that it would’ve taken in a combustion-powered truck — but the remarkable trip spilled nary a drop of diesel, according to Volvo Trucks.
Jalopnik
Mercedes Plans to Kill Nearly All of Its Wagons and Coupes in the Next Few Years
If you’re a fan of Mercedes Benz and their coupe or wagon models, you may want to act fast if you’re keen on getting your hands on a new one. Those models won’t be long for this world if a report from Car & Driver is any indication. The luxury brand plans to take nearly all of its coupe and wagon models out back to… well, you get the idea.
