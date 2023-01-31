ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOP

Blackmon’s 27 lead Stetson over Central Arkansas 99-80

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Blackmon’s 27 points helped Stetson defeat Central Arkansas 99-80 on Saturday. Blackmon shot 9 for 16, including 7 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Hatters (13-10, 8-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Josh Smith scored 16 points while finishing 7 of 9 from the floor, and added 11 rebounds. Stephan D. Swenson was 7 of 14 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds and 12 assists.
