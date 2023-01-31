Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
New Jersey Man Admits to Paying $20K in Bitcoin for Murder of 14-Year-Old ChildMorristown MinuteHaddonfield, NJ
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”Matthew C. WoodruffPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Washington Examiner
Crime is so bad in Philly, they're stealing the cars of Philadelphia Eagles players
Philadelphia is experiencing a crime wave like no other in its over 300-year history. Theft, muggings, assaults, carjackings, and homicides are all plaguing the city's communities. And, while these stories continue to humiliate Philadelphia, Democratic government officials continue to sit idly by, silently giving their consent to the policies that have turned the city's jails into doors.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: 3 reasons to bet on the Chiefs against the Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl, making their third trip in the last four seasons. But they've got their work cut out for them if they plan to get by the Eagles in the Big Game. And speaking of having their work cut out for them...
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders comes up big in first recruiting class at Colorado
Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders proudly recited the numbers from his first recruiting class at Colorado. Two five-star recruits, a No. 21 overall class ranking — which was the highest in 15 years, he pointed out — and a top-five class from the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: How bookmakers set lines for the Super Bowl, Chiefs-Eagles
Since Sunday night, discussion about Super Bowl odds has been all the rage in the sports betting universe. And the volume will only ramp up more between now and the Feb. 12 kickoff, set for approximately 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App. But for oddsmakers, that...
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
FOX Sports
How soon can Deion Sanders, Colorado compete for a Pac-12 Championship? | UNDISPUTED
Colorado has landed two five-star recruits and Deion Sanders is feeling good about the future of his team, saying quote: 'We're recruiting our butts off.. we're recruiting some guys that can light up the scoreboard and prevent touchdowns from occurring. We're serious about that. Hope is in the house, hope is in the air, hope is in the city, hope is in the community, hope is within you all. This is just a pause.. we're not done, but I love where we are.' Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict how quickly PrimeTime and Colorado can compete for a Pac-12 championship.
FOX Sports
Nick shares his Super Bowl betting 101 tips | What's Wright?
Super Bowl LVII is here and why not go big or go home with your favorite prop bets, moneyline and odds picks? Take the over? Take the under? Patrick Mahomes tossing multiple touchdowns? Jalen Hurts cashing in one on the ground? Nick Wright has you (and Damonza) covered with his Super Bowl tips and how to approach betting the big game in Arizona.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes: Matching Tom Brady’s level ‘seems impossible’
Tom Brady tucked his second and seemingly final retirement announcement into the middle of Patrick Mahomes' latest Super Bowl run. And perhaps it's fate that these two moments should intersect, because if anyone is going to compete for Brady's record of seven Super Bowl wins, it's Mahomes. The Kansas City...
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers rules out 49ers in his future at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am | UNDISPUTED
Aaron Rodgers said this week that he thought it was quote: 'interesting' that he was not involved in any rumored Green Bay Packers trade talks. Rodgers also raved about his former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who is now with the New York Jets. Former teammate Davante Adams responded to a tweet asking which neighborhood Rodgers would move to by saying quote: 'mine.' Then, at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rodgers had this exchange on the broadcast, saying that he is quote: 'not going to San Fran.' Skip Bayless reacts to Rodgers' exchange, including why he would be a good fit with the Dallas Cowboys.
FOX Sports
Milwaukee plays Miami after Antetokounmpo's 54-point performance
Miami Heat (29-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Miami Heat after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks are 20-13 in conference matchups. Milwaukee averages...
FOX Sports
Dallas Cowboys hire Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator
Brian Schottenheimer has been named offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys after serving the past season as a consultant for the team. Coach Mike McCarthy announced the move Saturday, three days after team owner Jerry Jones said McCarthy is set to call plays in 2023 after the club parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) dumps gatorade on head coach Nick Sirianni in the final minutes of a victory against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
FOX Sports
Chad Johnson played w/ Steve Smith Sr. in College after getting kicked out an HBCU | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson discuss Chad’s college career. Chad reveals he played at Santa Monica Community College alongside Steve Smith Sr after being kicked out of an HBCU for fighting. Chad also talks about his journey to Oregon State where he played alongside T. J. Houshmandzadeh.
FOX Sports
Misdemeanor menacing charge against Bengals RB Joe Mixon dismissed
Bengals running back Joe Mixon no longer faces a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing over allegations that he threatened and pointed a gun at a woman in Cincinnati. A Friday order dismissing the case in Hamilton County Municipal Court said only that the city prosecutor’s office requested the dismissal "in the interest of justice."
FOX Sports
Derek Carr not extending deadline to facilitate Raiders trade
With the Las Vegas Raiders seemingly set to move on from Derek Carr, the veteran quarterback isn't going to do them any favors. While participating in Thursday's Pro Bowl skills competition, Carr said that he won't extend the Feb. 15 deadline by which his $40.4 million salary becomes fully guaranteed. The Raiders, who cannot finalize a trade involving Carr until the new league year begins March 15, will be on the hook for all of Carr's 2023 wages if he is not released within the next two weeks.
FOX Sports
Chad Johnson believes Deion Sanders will win a National Championship then go to the NFL
Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson discuss coach Deion Sanders. Chad reveals he thinks coach Prime will win a National Championship at the University of Colorado then depart to coach in the NFL.
FOX Sports
LeBron calls Kareem's scoring record 'one of the greatest records in sports' | UNDISPUTED
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 112-111 last night. LeBron scored 26 points and is now 63 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list. After the game, LeBron talked about the magnitude of the record is, saying quote: 'I think it's one of the greatest records in sports in general. I think it's up there with the home run record in baseball. It's just one of those records you just don't ever see or think it'll be broken. You end up seeing guys like Sammy and Mark McGwire start climbing and you think oh this can really happen..' Shannon Sharpe reacts to LeBron's comments.
FOX Sports
Stars bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Ducks
Anaheim Ducks (16-29-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-13-10, first in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -340, Ducks +280. BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars look to end a three-game skid when they take on the Anaheim Ducks. Dallas is 28-13-10 overall and 13-5-6 in...
FOX Sports
Denver plays Minnesota following Murray's 41-point game
Denver Nuggets (37-16, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (28-27, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the Minnesota Timberwolves after Jamal Murray scored 41 points in the Nuggets' 128-108 victory against the Atlanta Hawks. The Timberwolves have gone 19-17 against Western Conference teams. Minnesota is...
Comments / 0