JustMyOpinion
4d ago
DeSantis may have the votes of the heat-stroked, fossilized, Florida residents who don’t know any better, but he’ll be shown the door quickly when he has to deal with the outside voters. Nobody wants an authoritarian dictator who thinks himself the king of the world. Stay tuned…..
Disgustipated
4d ago
It’s time for the 2024 battle of the aspiring authoritarians. Trump vs. DeSantis. Winner takes all.
Nosey
4d ago
he redrew the map so why is he bragging cheated just like Trump did
