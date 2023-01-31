Read full article on original website
Related
US scrambles F-22s following reports of unidentified flying object over Montana believed to be a Chinese spy balloon
Stratospheric balloons can provide high-resolution photographs of the ground below for a fraction of the cost of a satellite.
Leaked Amazon memo shows it only wants to hire students and new grads for entry-level software roles
Amazon will now only hire students and new grads for entry-level software positions, according to an internal memo shown to Insider.
China might have sent a spy balloon over the US as a power play to prove it can do what it wants, experts say
The Pentagon sounded the alarm about a Chinese spy balloon it said it found over Montana, though China later denied it was for spying.
A second 'Chinese surveillance balloon' has been spotted over Latin America, according to Pentagon officials
A high-altitude balloon floating over the United States was shot down Saturday. The second ballon is still floating somewhere over Latin America.
Video shows the moment an F-22 shot down a Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean
Videos posted to social media show jets circling the suspected Chinese spy balloon before shooting it down on Saturday.
China admits the 'spy balloon' over the US belongs to it, but insists it wasn't for spying and ended up there by accident
China's foreign ministry said Friday that the suspected Chinese spy balloon was used for "mainly meteorological" purposes.
A 24-year-old homebuyer whose builder paid for a lower mortgage interest rate said it was what he needed to purchase his first home
Christian Ogata's home builder offered to pay 1% of his mortgage rate during the first year of his loan — it's a trend that is becoming more common in the real estate market.
Shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon could be a lot harder than it sounds, former Navy pilot says
"It's very difficult with what we have, because what we have was not meant to shoot down balloons," a former naval aviator told Insider.
Low-income renters are frustrated by Biden's new plan to make housing more affordable because they don't think it does enough to combat surging rents
Biden's plan is supposed to help struggling renters. But the ones we spoke to said it falls short.
A US weapons maker is offering Ukraine a pair of deadly combat drones for $1, 'no strings attached,' but it's not that simple
The Biden administration would still have to approve the offer, and it would cost millions of dollars just to get these drones ready for combat.
Companies like Amazon, Walmart, and BlackRock that have pushed back against some parts of climate-disclosure rules might see one aspect eased
Companies and investors are asking the Securities and Exchange Commission to rethink parts of its proposal, according to The Wall Street Journal.
200,000 student-loan borrowers will be 'severely harmed' if a judge rules in favor of 3 companies who want to block them from getting $6 billion in debt relief, a new legal filing says
Three companies filed a motion to block an already-approved settlement that would give 200,000 student-loan borrowers relief. The borrowers responded.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy just joined the company's earnings call for the first time ever and shared 4 of his top priorities: 'Each era is different'
There's been recent chatter internally about founder Jeff Bezos potentially returning as CEO, after Amazon's stock plunged in 2022.
It took 50 years and $11 billion to complete a train station beneath NYC's Grand Central Terminal. It shows how hard it is to build things in the US.
Bringing the Long Island Rail Road to Manhattan's east side was expensive and slow. Other major US infrastructure projects face similar risks.
Business Insider
3 spy aircraft that were also 'weather balloons'
The US has said a Chinese intelligence-gathering balloon is currently floating over the US. China has said that it is a weather balloon that has gone off-course. It wouldn't be the first time that a spy balloon has been described as a weather balloon. The Chinese "weather balloon" that Beijing...
Marjorie Taylor Greene calls on Biden to shoot down Chinese spy balloon, says Trump would have done it already
Marjorie Taylor Greene said Trump "would never have tolerated" the suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted in the skies over Montana.
Elon Musk was reportedly cleared by a federal jury's verdict that his 'funding secured' tweet in 2018 didn't harm Tesla investors
Elon Musk didn't break rules and influence Tesla investors after tweeting he had "funding secured" to take the carmaker private, per a WSJ report.
The F-22 that took down China's surveillance balloon used the call sign 'FRANK01' in an apparent homage to a heroic pilot from WWI
Frank Luke, an American fighter pilot, was nicknamed the "Arizona Balloon Buster" after shooting down 14 enemy balloons during World War I.
Elon Musk's Twitter ordered by officials to properly label bedrooms in San Francisco HQ as sleeping areas — or convert them back to offices within 15 days
San Francisco officials ordered Twitter to restore its bedrooms back to offices in 15 days if it doesn't label them as sleeping areas, per a notice.
Trump and other Republicans call for the US 'to shoot down' a suspected Chinese spy balloon
The Pentagon says the spy balloon poses no threat and that attempts to shoot it down may cause damage and harm Americans.
Comments / 0