ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

“Live with Brittnie” welcomes Michelle Shirley, CEO & Chief Heart Officer of Be Strong International

By Community News Releases
communitynewspapers.com
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
communitynewspapers.com

Officer of the Month Sergeant Engelbert Guzman

At the City of Homestead’s monthly council meetings, Councilman Larry Roth, usually does the recognition of the outstanding police officers and officer/s of the month. At the January 25th , City Council meeting Special Presentations, Mr. Roth made an exception and turned the mic over to Vice-Mayor Julio Guzman. The presentation became more of a family affair, with Vice- Mayor Guzman making the Officer of the Month presentation to his older brother, Sergeant Engelbert “Bert” Guzman for his dedication to service.
HOMESTEAD, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Performers Named for 7th Annual Miami Beach Youth Music Festival

The Miami Beach Rock Ensemble will headline the upcoming 7th Annual Miami Beach Youth Music Festival on Saturday, March 11 at the Miami Beach Bandshell. The event is sponsored by the City of Miami Beach and The Rhythm Foundation to highlight talented young people from the Miami Beach area. “The...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

FIU, ProTrain partnership offers pathway to lucrative jobs through certificates

A partnership between the College of Engineering and Computing and ProTrain is helping to bring quality training to students that meets national, regional and local requirements leading to careers in high-demand fields. ProTrain meets the needs of learners through professional development, certificates, classroom and online training with mentors available to...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Donors Welcome for Art Students Scholarships

The Woman’s Club of Coconut Grove is currently accepting Patron of the Arts donors to sponsor Scholarships for Miami-Dade Public High School Student Artists from now until February 21st, 2023. All Donations over $1,000 will have the names or Company names listed in the event program with the amount of their scholarship unless they prefer to remain anonymous. Scholarship donations may also be made in honor of an artistic family member.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy