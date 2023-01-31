“Live with Brittnie” welcomes Michelle Shirley, CEO & Chief Heart Officer of Be Strong International

The Woman’s Club of Coconut Grove is currently accepting Patron of the Arts donors to sponsor Scholarships for Miami-Dade Public High School Student Artists from now until February 21st, 2023. All Donations over $1,000 will have the names or Company names listed in the event program with the amount of their scholarship unless they prefer to remain anonymous. Scholarship donations may also be made in honor of an artistic family member.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO